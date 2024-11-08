MP: Ex-Home Minister’s Bhupendra Singh Thakur Allegation Of Phone Tapping Rattles Administration

BJP legislator and former home minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP legislator and former home minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur’s allegation that some police officers tapped his phone has rattled the administration. The opposition Congress laced into the government on the issue, saying it was none other than a person like former home minister Singh who made such an allegation, which indicates how poor the functioning of the administration has become.

The party demanded a probe into the case. Congress’s Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha said that BJP was scared of its own party leaders that too of a former home minister. Singh’s allegation indicates that the ruling party is in fear, Tankha said. He also said that Singh should file a complaint and an FIR would be registered in the case.

The issue of taking out mobile call detail reports (CDR) by some police officials came up at a recently held district planning committee meeting in which Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla was present. At the meeting, legislator from Khurai and former home minister Bhupendira Singh said that some policemen had taken out mobile phone numbers and CDR without the permission of superintendent of police (SP) or inspector general of police (IG).

These people are reportedly misusing the mobile numbers and CDR, Singh said. Shukla, also the in-charge minister of the district, said that it was a serious issue and asked the police officers to inquire into the case. Singh raised the issue was raised when the minister was reviewing the work of different departments.

Singh said that some local police officials had taken out CDR without the permission of SP and IG. When Singh raised the issue, SP said it did not pertain to his jurisdiction. Responding to SP’s reply, Singh said he did not want any explanation. He further said because he had been the home minister, he was acquainted with everything. Singh then wanted to know from the SP the reasons for such happenings.