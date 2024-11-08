 IIT Indore & MPPCB Hosts Workshop On E-waste Management To Promote Circular Economy
IIT Indore & MPPCB Hosts Workshop On E-waste Management To Promote Circular Economy

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 03:27 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to boost the circular economy, the Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore), along with the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, hosted a workshop on electronic and electrical waste management on Thursday.

The event aimed to explore effective strategies for e-waste recycling, refurbishing, and reuse, supporting sustainable practices and reducing environmental impact across the state. The workshop gathered over 125 participants, including representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Central and State Pollution Control Boards, and stakeholders in the electronics industry.

Key discussions focused on establishing units within Madhya Pradesh dedicated to e-waste reuse and recycling, alongside policies to incentivize sustainable practices. Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board Gulshan Bamra, highlighted the importance of circular economy principles, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a sustainable India through waste management initiatives.

During the event, experts like Anand Kumar, Director of the Central Pollution Control Board, presented the newly implemented Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) system, which mandates environmental compliance in e-waste disposal. Additionally, industry leaders addressed the challenges faced by recyclers, advocating rigorous standards and certifications to ensure quality refurbished products.

Gulshan Bamra concluded by urging continued collaboration in e-waste management, aligning efforts with India’s "Swachh Bharat" mission to conserve resources and minimize waste for a cleaner, greener future. AA Mishra, member secretary, SN Dwivedi regional officer, MP Pollution Control Board, prof Manish Goyal, prof Ashutosh Mandpe, officials of various departments including Indian Institute of Technology Indore, e-waste recyclers and others were present in the event.

