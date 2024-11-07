Indore Updates: Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Ranked 4th Best In India; Police Bulldozes 250 Modified Silencer To Curb Noise Pollution, VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore Becomes Fourth Best Airport In India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport has become the fourth best airport in India. The airport remained in 12th position for two quarters of the year 2024, however, in the third one it made a place among top 5 airports in the country.

According to the report issued by Airport Authority of India (AAI), Goa's airport has bagged the first position. Chennai comes in second and Kolkata in third position.

The survey evaluated 31 key factors, out of which Indore Airport showed improvements in 29 areas as compared to the previous quarter. The two areas in which the airport fell short were - the ease of locating the check-in area and the ease in screening processes.

Indore Police Bulldozes 250 Modified Silencer To Curb Noise Pollution

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police, on Thursday, seized as many as 250 modified silencers and bulldozed them in Vijay Nagar area. This action was taken under a city-wide campaign aiming to curb noise pollution in Indore.

Modified silencers are basically attached in two-wheelers that create loud and disturbing noise, including sounds similar to gunshots. Getting a silencer modified is illegal in India and hence, Indore police has initiated the campaign to vanish them from the city.

#WATCH | Indore: Police Runs Bulldozer To Crush Modified Silencers Amid Residents' Complaints Of Creating Disturbing Cracker-Like Sound#MadhyaPradesh #Indore #MPNews pic.twitter.com/9Hzh1xWnbA — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 7, 2024

According to information, the Vijay Nagar police used two bulldozers to roll over and destroy all the seized silencers. Also, the campaign will continue in the city in order to maintain peace and order among children and elderly citizens and the general public.