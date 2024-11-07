Madhya Pradesh Tourism To Launch 4th Sky Diving Festival In Ujjain From Nov 9, Offers Thrilling Jumps From 10,000 Feet

Pic By: Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is organising the fourth edition of the Sky Diving Festival in Ujjain from November 9, announced Minister of State for Culture, Tourism, and Religious Trusts Dharmendra Singh Lodhi during a press conference here on Wednesday.

For three months, tourists will have the thrilling opportunity to leap from a height of 10,000 feet to experience the views of Ujjain. The flying will be held at the Datana airstrip in Ujjain, with skydiving sessions available from 8 am to 5 pm Bookings can be made at www.skyhighindia.com.

In this edition, the organizing body ‘Sky-high India’ will use a specially modified aircraft, the New CESSNA 182P, designed specifically for skydiving. This aircraft can accommodate a total of six members, allowing two participants to skydive at a time alongside two instructors. Over 1,000 participants are expected to join over the three months.

The skydiving operations will be conducted by “Sky-high India,” a certified organization accredited by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the United States Parachute Association (USPA). The aircraft used for skydiving is registered with the Directorate of Civil Aviation.

Second spot in the state to enjoy skydiving

Apart from Ujjain, Khajuraho has also emerged as a spot for skydiving enthusiasts. The adrenaline inducing activity is a much loved attraction of the city of Khajuraho.