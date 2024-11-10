MP: Two Contract Killers Held For Murder Convict’s Death

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons who allegedly gunned down a convict in a 2016 murder case in Gwalior on Thursday night, were arrested in Punjab on Sunday, police said. Probably Canada connection came in the killings.

Gwalior superintendent of police (SP) Dharmveer Singh told reporters that Navjot Singh and Amarpreet Singh, who were allegedly hired to carry out the killing, were arrested from Faridkot, Punjab. The duo who were wanted in connection with another murder in Faridkot, will be brought to Gwalior after legal formalities, he said.

He said that Punjab police cooperated to round up the accused, both in their 30s and a probe is underway to find out who had hired them and which gang they belonged to. The SP said the duo had stayed in a hotel in the state.

Read Also Man Fires Gun At Street Dog; Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

They arrived on a motorcycle and shot the victim Jaswant Singh Gill, outside his house in Dabra area, around 40 km from district headquarters, on Thursday night. The duo pumped three bullets from close range and Gill slumped on the spot, he said. The SP said Gill was sentenced to life imprisonment in a 2016 murder case and had been out on parole since October 28.

Gill's family and police suspect that his murder was a fallout of an old enmity. According to sources, the brother of the person Gill killed in 2016 had come to Gwalior recently from Canada. Gill had killed his wife's cousin eight years ago in Gwalior. The family of the man Gill killed in 2016 have shifted to Canada and police suspect that they might have hired the killers.