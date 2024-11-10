 Man Fires Gun At Street Dog; Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media
Viewers have expressed outrage in the comments, demanding action against the man for harming an innocent animal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, showing a man firing a gun at a street dog in Indore.

The video, shared by the Instagram page Street Dogs of Bombay, has sparked strong reactions from viewers who are condemning the cruel act.

In the video, the man is seen approaching the dog on a public street, calmly taking aim, and then firing.

Watch the video below :-

Workshop At Indore's RRCAT: EBW Tech Helping In Advancing Defence, Space And Atomic Energy
The dog was injured in the incident but, fortunately, is still alive and is now receiving treatment.

Passersby were also seen watching the scene unfold, yet none of them stepped in to stop or interrupt the man as he aimed and fired at the street dog. This lack of intervention has added to the outrage on social media, with many questioning the bystanders' silence during such a cruel act.

VIDEO: Indore-Omkareshwar Chartered Bus Overturns On Indore-Khandwa Road, Passengers Escape
Street Dogs of Bombay shared the video to raise awareness about the cruelty and to urge authorities to take strict action against such acts.

Animal welfare groups and social media users alike are calling for justice for the dog, hoping this will prevent similar incidents in the future.

