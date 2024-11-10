Workshop At Indore's RRCAT: EBW Tech Helping In Advancing Defence, Space And Atomic Energy

Workshop Held At Indore's RRCAT: EBW Tech Helping In Advancing Defence, Space And Atomic Energy | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Electron Bean Welding technology is facilitating the fabrication of advanced components for defence, space, and atomic energy, which was not possible earlier, said GA Srinivasa Murthy, distinguished scientist and director, Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad who was chief guest at Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) Indore at a two-day workshop on “Electron Beam Welding (EBW) for Particle Accelerators and Associated Technologies” held on November 08-09, 2024 under the aegis of Indian Society for Particle Accelerators (ISPA).

The workshop aimed to provide a platform for researchers, engineers, and industry experts to discuss the latest advancements, challenges, and future trends in electron beam welding technology. GA Srinivasa Murthy was the chief guest and Martine L Mascarenhas, director, Beam Technology Development Group, BARC, Mumbai was the guest of honour during the inaugural function.

In his inaugural address Murthy emphasized on the importance of the e-bam welding technology and its role in manufacturing of advanced components. In his presidential address, UD Malshe, Director RRCAT highlighted the importance of this workshop, and briefed about the work being carried out at RRCAT using e-beam welding technology.

He further said that it is right time to adopt this advanced manufacturing technology in big way and indigenise it with the support of Indian industry so that the benefit may go to many industries. Around 100 experts and participants from frontline research institutes in the country, including RRCAT, BARC, TIFR,IPR, DRDL, ISRO, IISc, and IITs attended the workshop.