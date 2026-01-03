 Indore News: Special Drive To Clean Drinking Water Source In Rural Areas
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Special Drive To Clean Drinking Water Source In Rural Areas

Indore News: Special Drive To Clean Drinking Water Source In Rural Areas

A detailed review of the cleanliness and sanitation status of public and private water supply schemes, hand pumps, and other drinking water sources functioning in villages was conducted. Minister Silawat directed that a special cleanliness and sanitation drive be carried out within a 100-metre

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 01:57 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Special Drive To Clean Drinking Water Source In Rural Areas | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking lessons from the Bhagirathpura tragedy, in which 15 people lost their lives after consuming contaminated water, a seven-day special drive will be launched in rural areas to clean surroundings of drinking water sources.

Read Also
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...
article-image

The decision was taken at a crucial review meeting held at Residency on Friday. Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat presided over the meeting, convened to assess availability of safe drinking water systems in rural parts of the district.

Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, CEOs of all Janpad Panchayats, officials of Public Health Engineering Department (PHE) and other officers attended the meeting.

A detailed review of cleanliness and sanitation status of public and private water supply schemes, handpumps and other drinking water sources functioning in villages was conducted. Minister Silawat directed that a special cleanliness and sanitation drive be carried out within a 100-metre radius of all handpumps and drinking water sources. He instructed Janpad Panchayat CEOs to complete work in mission mode within seven days.

FPJ Shorts
US President Donald Trump Admits Taking High Daily Dose Of Aspirin Despite Doctors' Advice
US President Donald Trump Admits Taking High Daily Dose Of Aspirin Despite Doctors' Advice
SEBI's New AI Weapon: Hunting Cyber Weak Spots In Market Players
SEBI's New AI Weapon: Hunting Cyber Weak Spots In Market Players
'You Completed Our Family...': Shivam Dube & His Wife Celebrate Daughter Mehwish's 1st Birthday With Heartfelt Message; VIDEO
'You Completed Our Family...': Shivam Dube & His Wife Celebrate Daughter Mehwish's 1st Birthday With Heartfelt Message; VIDEO
PM Modi To Inaugurate Exposition On Lord Buddha's Piprahwa Relics In New Delhi Today
PM Modi To Inaugurate Exposition On Lord Buddha's Piprahwa Relics In New Delhi Today

Silawat made it clear that negligence at any level in rural drinking water systems would not be tolerated and stressed ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water for every rural resident.

During the meeting, District Panchayat CEO Jain directed all departmental officers to immediately visit villages, identify drinking water sources requiring cleaning and ensure work begins without delay. The initiative aims to prevent waterborne diseases and strengthen safe drinking water availability in rural areas.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Setting Up Of Devi Ahilya Memorial To Gather Pace

Indore News: Setting Up Of Devi Ahilya Memorial To Gather Pace

Indore News: Special Drive To Clean Drinking Water Source In Rural Areas

Indore News: Special Drive To Clean Drinking Water Source In Rural Areas

Indore News: Speeding Car Drags Two People For 50 Feet In Late-Night Accident

Indore News: Speeding Car Drags Two People For 50 Feet In Late-Night Accident

Indore News: Congress Demands Strict Action, ₹1 Crore Compensation For Victims’ Kin

Indore News: Congress Demands Strict Action, ₹1 Crore Compensation For Victims’ Kin

Indore News: Modern Infra, Smart Classrooms, And Green Systems Transform Historic Campus Into...

Indore News: Modern Infra, Smart Classrooms, And Green Systems Transform Historic Campus Into...