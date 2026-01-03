Indore News: Special Drive To Clean Drinking Water Source In Rural Areas | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking lessons from the Bhagirathpura tragedy, in which 15 people lost their lives after consuming contaminated water, a seven-day special drive will be launched in rural areas to clean surroundings of drinking water sources.

The decision was taken at a crucial review meeting held at Residency on Friday. Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat presided over the meeting, convened to assess availability of safe drinking water systems in rural parts of the district.

Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, CEOs of all Janpad Panchayats, officials of Public Health Engineering Department (PHE) and other officers attended the meeting.

A detailed review of cleanliness and sanitation status of public and private water supply schemes, handpumps and other drinking water sources functioning in villages was conducted. Minister Silawat directed that a special cleanliness and sanitation drive be carried out within a 100-metre radius of all handpumps and drinking water sources. He instructed Janpad Panchayat CEOs to complete work in mission mode within seven days.

Silawat made it clear that negligence at any level in rural drinking water systems would not be tolerated and stressed ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water for every rural resident.

During the meeting, District Panchayat CEO Jain directed all departmental officers to immediately visit villages, identify drinking water sources requiring cleaning and ensure work begins without delay. The initiative aims to prevent waterborne diseases and strengthen safe drinking water availability in rural areas.