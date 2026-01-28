 MP News: Sandipani Schools To Be Opened Every 5 KMs In State, Says CM Mohan Yadav
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that Sandipani schools will be established every five kilometres across Madhya Pradesh, with around 200 new schools opening this academic session. Speaking at a teachers’ conference in Bhopal, he highlighted digital education reforms. The CM and Education Minister also honoured their former teachers at the event attended by 4,000 educators.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that Sandipani schools will be set up within every five-kilometer radius to strengthen the state’s educational infrastructure.

Speaking at the event ‘Shaikshik Gunvatta Shikshak Sammelan’, organised by Madhya Pradesh Shikshak Sangh at Govt. Subhash Excellence School on Wednesday, Yadav said around 200 new Sandipani schools will open this academic session. He said that the schools, digital facilities and systems being developed under the new education policy are unparalleled in the country.

The Chief Minister also honoured his teacher, Kokila Pal, personally touching her feet and seeking her blessings. Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh felicitated his first teacher, Badri Prasad Tiwari, while other senior teachers were recognised as well.

The event was attended by around 4,000 teacher representatives from across the state.

CM as student

Kokila Pal said chief minister Mohan Yadav studied at Government Jiwajiganj School, Ujjain, from Class 9 to 12 from 1979 and 1981. She taught physics and Yadav was a science student.

Although he studied physics, he was more interested in biology. Since biology lab was located near physics lab, he often visited it. She said that Yadav was not active in politics during his school days but he played a leading role among the students. He would come forward to address the students' problems and lead his classmates.

