Bhopal News: Illegal Colonies Mushroom Within BMC Limits, Action Lags

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal colonies are spreading rapidly within Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits, with dozens of unauthorised layouts emerging every month, mainly in Huzur tehsil areas of state capital, officials said.

According to official sources, about 63 new illegal sites have been initiated in past three months without mandatory permissions from Municipal Corporation or approvals from Town and Country Planning Department (TNCP).

As per rules, such colonies must face immediate action, including demolition and registration of FIRs against colonisers. However, enforcement has slowed as zonal officers are allegedly delaying submission of reports identifying illegal developments despite repeated directions from senior officials.

Permissions ignored, rules flouted

Under existing regulations, a coloniser must obtain approvals from BMC and TNCP and then secure RERA registration before starting any plotting activity. Basic infrastructure roads, drainage, sewerage, water supply and electricity must be ensured in advance.

In contrast, newly emerging illegal colonies lack even basic civic amenities. Most sites do not have permanent electricity or water connections, while sewerage systems are completely absent. Internal roads, often just 10 feet wide, pose serious risks for traffic movement and emergency services.

Buyers at risk

Despite legal uncertainty, buyers continue to be lured by low prices and easy installment schemes. Experts warn that investments in such colonies carry high risk, as demolition drives can be carried out at any time, leaving buyers with major financial losses.

Zonal officers under scanner

Building Permission Branch has directed zonal officers to conduct surveys and submit detailed lists of illegal colonies to initiate action. In Zone 16, officials have reportedly failed to conduct surveys or submit required information. No proposals for action against colonisers have been prepared so far. Similar situations are being reported from Zones 17, 18, 19, 15, 1, 20 and 6, where maximum number of new illegal colonies are coming up.

Strict action soon

BMC Additional Commissioner Tanmay V. Sharma told Free Press that all areas are being inspected. A final report of all illegal colonies will be prepared, followed by strict action against illegal colonisers, Sharma said.