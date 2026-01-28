 Bhopal Banned Meat Case: SIT Tracing Aslam’s Employees Working At BMC Slaughterhouse
The SIT is facing difficulties tracing workers employed at the BMC slaughterhouse operated by Aslam Qureshi’s firm, as most have fled to their native states after the facility was sealed for banned meat. Of 85 workers, many are untraceable. SIT is verifying records and will issue notices to question employees to trace the source of illegal meat.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
Bhopal Banned Meat Case: SIT Tracing Aslam’s Employees Working At BMC Slaughterhouse | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tracing and questioning the workers employed at BMC slaughterhouse by its operator Aslam Qureshi’s Livestock Private Limited has become a challenge for Special Investigation Team as most of them have fled to their native places.

According to sources, 85 workers including labourers engaged in slaughtering of animals, packaging meat, supervisors and those on higher positions were working at the facility. While some of them were local residents, majority of the workforce belonged to other states.

After the slaughterhouse was sealed following confirmation of banned meat samples, most workers returned to their native places making it challenging for SIT to question them. Officials say that tracing these workers had become a major hurdle as many were untraceable and some suspected to be absconding.

The SIT believes that questioning the workers is crucial to establish the source of the banned meat and to understand whether illegal activities were carried out inside the slaughterhouse. SIT has begun scanning records of SIT Livestock Private Limited and is also collecting information from local workers to identify the remaining employees, including their addresses and contact details.

SIT to issue notices

Officials said that once the details are verified, the SIT will issue formal notices to all identified workers, instructing them to appear before the investigation team for questioning. Notices will be sent to workers residing both within and outside Madhya Pradesh.

