Bhopal Banned Meat Case: SIT Tracing Aslam’s Employees Working At BMC Slaughterhouse | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tracing and questioning the workers employed at BMC slaughterhouse by its operator Aslam Qureshi’s Livestock Private Limited has become a challenge for Special Investigation Team as most of them have fled to their native places.

According to sources, 85 workers including labourers engaged in slaughtering of animals, packaging meat, supervisors and those on higher positions were working at the facility. While some of them were local residents, majority of the workforce belonged to other states.

After the slaughterhouse was sealed following confirmation of banned meat samples, most workers returned to their native places making it challenging for SIT to question them. Officials say that tracing these workers had become a major hurdle as many were untraceable and some suspected to be absconding.

The SIT believes that questioning the workers is crucial to establish the source of the banned meat and to understand whether illegal activities were carried out inside the slaughterhouse. SIT has begun scanning records of SIT Livestock Private Limited and is also collecting information from local workers to identify the remaining employees, including their addresses and contact details.

Read Also Bhopal News: 4 Held For Attempting To Set Contractor Ablaze

SIT to issue notices

Officials said that once the details are verified, the SIT will issue formal notices to all identified workers, instructing them to appear before the investigation team for questioning. Notices will be sent to workers residing both within and outside Madhya Pradesh.