 Bhopal News: 4 Held For Attempting To Set Contractor Ablaze
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 4 Held For Attempting To Set Contractor Ablaze

Bhopal News: 4 Held For Attempting To Set Contractor Ablaze

MP Nagar police arrested four men for attempting to set road contractor Dinesh Singh on fire after dousing him with petrol during an assault in Bhopal. The accused, who had old enmity with the victim, attacked him with sticks and rods. Locals intervened in time, preventing the attack. All accused have been arrested and a case registered.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 4 Held For Attempting To Set Contractor Ablaze | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Nagar police on Wednesday arrested three miscreants accused of attempting to set a road contractor on fire by dousing him with petrol on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested accused identified as Narendra Ahirwar aka Bhole, Himanshu Patil and Ajay Rathore, residents of Naya Basera, had an old enmity with contractor Dinesh Singh, a resident of Ratibad area.

On Tuesday, Dinesh had gone to MP Nagar with his two friends when the accused intercepted them near a mart. While abusing Dinesh and his friends, the accused assaulted them with sticks and rods and injured them. Police officials said that Narendra and Himanshu took out a can and poured petrol on Dinesh.

Read Also
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: CM Mohan Yadav, Leaders Mourn Maharashtra's Deputy CM's Death
article-image

They were about to set him on fire when locals intervened and rescued Dinesh. The accused fled issuing life threats when they found themselves surrounded.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Man Accused Of Setting Woman On Fire In 2014 Andheri Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Man Accused Of Setting Woman On Fire In 2014 Andheri Case
ICC Suspends USA Batter Aaron Jones Over Fixing Charges In Barbados-Based T10 League
ICC Suspends USA Batter Aaron Jones Over Fixing Charges In Barbados-Based T10 League
Jama Masjid Trustee Shuaib Khatib Urges Leaders To Stop Provocative Politics That Push Youth Into Riots
Jama Masjid Trustee Shuaib Khatib Urges Leaders To Stop Provocative Politics That Push Youth Into Riots
Migrant Family From Bihar Brutally Murdered In Chennai
Migrant Family From Bihar Brutally Murdered In Chennai

MP Nagar police station incharge Jaihind Sharma said the accused and the victim had an argument the same morning in Naya Basera area. A case has been registered and all the accused have been arrested, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Anganwadis To Double As Preschools, Syllabus In Works
Bhopal News: Anganwadis To Double As Preschools, Syllabus In Works
Bhopal News: 4 Held For Attempting To Set Contractor Ablaze
Bhopal News: 4 Held For Attempting To Set Contractor Ablaze
MP News: Massive Fire In Rooftop Store Room, Controlled After 2 Hours; Suspected AC Explosion...
MP News: Massive Fire In Rooftop Store Room, Controlled After 2 Hours; Suspected AC Explosion...
Bhopal News: Nursing Student Held For Snatching Mangalsutra In AIIMS Lift; Crime Committed For...
Bhopal News: Nursing Student Held For Snatching Mangalsutra In AIIMS Lift; Crime Committed For...
Bhopal News: Murder Case Against Husband After Postmortem Report, Accused Held
Bhopal News: Murder Case Against Husband After Postmortem Report, Accused Held