Bhopal News: 4 Held For Attempting To Set Contractor Ablaze | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Nagar police on Wednesday arrested three miscreants accused of attempting to set a road contractor on fire by dousing him with petrol on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested accused identified as Narendra Ahirwar aka Bhole, Himanshu Patil and Ajay Rathore, residents of Naya Basera, had an old enmity with contractor Dinesh Singh, a resident of Ratibad area.

On Tuesday, Dinesh had gone to MP Nagar with his two friends when the accused intercepted them near a mart. While abusing Dinesh and his friends, the accused assaulted them with sticks and rods and injured them. Police officials said that Narendra and Himanshu took out a can and poured petrol on Dinesh.

They were about to set him on fire when locals intervened and rescued Dinesh. The accused fled issuing life threats when they found themselves surrounded.

MP Nagar police station incharge Jaihind Sharma said the accused and the victim had an argument the same morning in Naya Basera area. A case has been registered and all the accused have been arrested, he added.