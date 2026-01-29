Indore News: ₹70 Lakh Dues Stall Dog Sterilisation, Residents At Risk | Anand Chaini

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation has entrusted the work of sterilisation of stray dogs to a Hyderabad-based firm, which has been operating in the city for the past seven to eight years despite facing repeated allegations and complaints.

However, during this period, neither has the stray dog population reduced nor have dog-bite incidents declined.

And now, the firm has stopped its operations for the past four to five days, citing non-payment of dues amounting to over Rs 70 lakh. As a result, complaints from several wards are going unattended, leaving residents distressed and vulnerable to stray dog attacks.

The Hyderabad-based agency, Animal for Welfare Society, has suspended all its campaigns across the city. . During this period, no teams have reached the ground despite multiple complaints from various wards. For several years, the Municipal Corporation has assigned the agency the responsibility of capturing and sterilising stray dogs, while providing vehicles, resources, and staff support.

Health Department officer Dr Uttam Yadav confirmed that the agency has halted work due to payment-related issues and assured that arrangements are being made to clear the dues within the next few days, after which the campaign will resume.

Adding to the concern, the Municipal Corporation does not have accurate data on the total number of stray dogs in the city. Officials claim that since teams move daily across different areas, it is not possible to maintain an exact count.