Indore News: TB Awareness Drive From January 30; 2814 Health Workers To Visit Over 3 Lakh Homes For

Indore News: TB Awareness Drive From January 30; 2814 Health Workers To Visit Over 3 Lakh Homes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To mark death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the District Health Department will launch a Sparsh TB Awareness Campaign from January 30. The campaign will continue till February 13 to spread awareness and prevent tuberculosis (TB) in both urban and rural areas of the district.

According to health officials, various activities will be organised during the campaign, including women’s group meetings, awareness exhibitions, slogan writing, Anganwadi meetings, and public outreach programmes in identified colonies, labour chowks, and other vulnerable areas.

Following the awareness drive, a second phase focusing on identification and screening of suspected TB patients will begin from February 11 under the NTEP (National TB Elimination Programme). This phase will continue till March 5.

Under this campaign, 2,814 health workers will conduct door-to-door surveys across 3,43,856 households in urban and rural areas. In urban regions, teams will visit 1,65,951 houses, while 1,77,905 houses in villages will be covered to identify and screen suspected TB patients.

To ensure effective monitoring and execution of the campaign, 264 supervisors have been assigned specific responsibilities. Health officials said the initiative aims to strengthen early detection, treatment, and community awareness to move closer to the goal of a TB-free India.