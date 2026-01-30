Indore News: IMC Taxpayers To Receive SMS Alerts Twice A Month On Dues; Orders Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation is going to send SMS alerts to taxpayers on outstanding dues twice a month.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav gave verbal orders to this effect during a surprise inspection of the revenue department at IMC headquarters. Additional commissioner Shringar Shrivastava, along with departmental officers and staff, was present during the inspection.

During the visit, the mayor reviewed the functioning of the cash counters operated by the revenue department and obtained detailed information from the in-charge officers regarding current and previous years’ revenue collection.

He also assessed the status of revenue received through online modes, progress in water tax collection, and the overall operational system. In addition, he reviewed the action taken on applications received through zone-wise revenue camps organised in recent days.

The mayor directed officials to ensure that city taxpayers are informed regularly about their outstanding dues. He instructed that SMS notifications regarding pending revenue amounts be sent to taxpayers at least twice every month, enabling them to make timely tax payments.

Bhargav said that the financial strength of the IMC and the execution of essential development works in the city are heavily dependent on the revenue department. He noted that urban development becomes possible only based on revenue collected and acknowledged the significant contribution of Indore’s citizens in supporting city development through timely tax payments. He expressed gratitude to the residents for their cooperation.

The mayor also instructed officials to issue notices and provide an opportunity for a hearing in cases where discrepancies related to properties have emerged through the GIS survey and revenue camps conducted by the corporation, ensuring that revenue recovery is carried out strictly in accordance with rules.

Besides, he directed that all hotels, hostels and other commercial establishments operating in the city be registered in commercial records and that taxes be collected from them at commercial rates.