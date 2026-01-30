Indore News: ED Cracks Down On Three Officials In ₹24.62 Crore Fraud Cases | File Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore-based Sub-Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a major strike against three State government officials by filing three separate Prosecution Complaints (PCs) — equivalent to charge sheets — before the designated ED court of the district. In all three cases, assets worth Rs 24.62 crore were allegedly amassed beyond known sources of income.

Rs 20.47 Cr fraudulent payment case

In a case involving fraudulent payment of bills amounting to Rs 20.47 crore, the ED’s Indore Sub-Zonal Office filed a Prosecution Complaint before the Special Judge (PMLA) of the district court against Kamal Rathore and five other accused persons.

Earlier this month, on January 6, the Special Court issued notices to the accused. The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered at Katthiwada police station in Alirajpur district, followed by a charge sheet filed under various sections of the IPC, IT Act, and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The case pertains to fraudulent payments made between April 2018 and July 2023 from the treasury of the Block Education Office (BEO), Katthiwada, involving funds earmarked for educational programmes and welfare schemes.

The ED’s investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, revealed that Kamal Rathore, in collusion with other accused, systematically misappropriated crores of rupees over nearly five years. Search operations conducted under Section 17 of the PMLA led to the seizure of incriminating documents and freezing of Rs 25 lakh. Rathore was arrested on August 8 last year.

Further investigation revealed that the accused acquired several immovable properties using the proceeds of crime. The ED provisionally attached 14 immovable properties worth ?4.3 crore and subsequently filed the Prosecution Complaint arraigning six key conspirators.

Disproportionate assets case: Rs 1.64 Cr

In another case, the ED filed a Prosecution Complaint against Ashok Sharma, a Divisional Deputy Director of the Urban Administration and Development Department, for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.64 crore by misusing his official position.

The ED initiated the probe based on an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta Police, Ujjain, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The investigation revealed that between 1998 and 2010, Sharma accumulated assets far exceeding his known sources of income. These funds were allegedly layered through multiple bank accounts of family members and used to acquire immovable properties.

Earlier, on March 25, 2025, the ED issued a Provisional Attachment Order, attaching three immovable properties worth Rs 0.95 crore held in the names of Sharma’s family members.

PC filed against former IMC officer

In the third case, the ED’s Indore Sub-Zonal Office filed a Prosecution Complaint against former Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officer Rajesh Kothari for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.51 crore.

The ED initiated the investigation under PMLA based on FIR No. 77/2011 registered on July 16, 2011, and a charge sheet filed on March 12, 2020, by the Lokayukta Police, Ujjain, under Sections 13(1)(e) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The accused allegedly accumulated huge assets while serving as Assistant Health Officer and Removal Officer in the IMC.

Investigations revealed that Kothari acquired movable and immovable properties in his own name and in the names of family members without any proportionate source of income. The ED identified two properties worth Rs 1.30 crore purchased directly using the proceeds of crime, which were provisionally attached under the PMLA.