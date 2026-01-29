 Indore News: 18-Year-Old Boy Missing For Four Days Found Dead In Pond
An 18-year-old youth missing for four days was found dead in Khajrana pond in Indore. Police suspect suicide linked to a love affair, as the body was recovered in a decomposed state. The victim, Mohit Narwariya, worked at a momos stall and was last seen with two friends. His family has demanded a deeper probe into their role.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old boy, who had been missing for four days, was found dead in Khajrana pond on Wednesday evening. The body was in decomposed condition.

While preliminary investigations suggest he committed suicide after jumping into the pond over a "love affair," his family has raised suspicions regarding his friends. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Mohit Narwariya, a resident of Asha Nagar, who worked at a momos stall.

Khajrana Police station in-charge Manoj Sendhav said that the youth likely committed suicide and his missing person report had been registered on January 26.

Indore News: Teacher Beaten Up, Campus Ransacked As ABVP Protests At Acropolis College
article-image

The victim's brother Nikhil said that Mohit left home on January 25, saying he would return shortly. When he failed to come back, the family lodged a complaint and checked CCTV footage. He was last seen with a male and a female friend and the incident is being linked to a love affair.

“On Wednesday, I was informed that Mohit’s decomposed body had been found in a pond near Khajrana Square,” Nikhil said, demanding for further investigation into the friends Mohit was last seen with.

