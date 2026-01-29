Indore News: 18-Year-Old Boy Missing For Four Days Found Dead In Pond |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old boy, who had been missing for four days, was found dead in Khajrana pond on Wednesday evening. The body was in decomposed condition.

While preliminary investigations suggest he committed suicide after jumping into the pond over a "love affair," his family has raised suspicions regarding his friends. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Mohit Narwariya, a resident of Asha Nagar, who worked at a momos stall.

Khajrana Police station in-charge Manoj Sendhav said that the youth likely committed suicide and his missing person report had been registered on January 26.

The victim's brother Nikhil said that Mohit left home on January 25, saying he would return shortly. When he failed to come back, the family lodged a complaint and checked CCTV footage. He was last seen with a male and a female friend and the incident is being linked to a love affair.

“On Wednesday, I was informed that Mohit’s decomposed body had been found in a pond near Khajrana Square,” Nikhil said, demanding for further investigation into the friends Mohit was last seen with.