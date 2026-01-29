 Bhopal News: JP Hospital Pays Extra ₹17 Lakh For Bio Medical Disposal, Probe Ordered
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: JP Hospital Pays Extra ₹17 Lakh For Bio Medical Disposal, Probe Ordered

Bhopal News: JP Hospital Pays Extra ₹17 Lakh For Bio Medical Disposal, Probe Ordered

JP Hospital in Bhopal paid an extra Rs 17 lakh over three years for biomedical waste disposal after 150 of its 400 beds were transferred to Katju Hospital. Payments continued at Rs 10 per bed for all 400 beds. Authorities have ordered an investigation into administrative negligence and possible double payment to the contractor, India Waste Management Pvt Ltd.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: JP Hospital Pays Extra ₹17 Lakh For Bio Medical Disposal, Probe Ordered |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): JP Hospital made an additional payment of Rs 17 lakh over the last three years for bio medical waste disposal, even after 150 of its 400 beds were transferred to Katju Hospital.

Until 2023, JP Hospital had 400 beds. After Katju Hospital came into existence, 150 beds were transferred, but JP Hospital continued to pay for all 400 beds to India Waste Management Private Limited at the rate of Rs 10 per bed. This means the hospital paid an extra Rs 1,500 per month for the 150 beds now under Katju Hospital.

Hospital sources said the contract with the private company should have been amended after the bed division, but it was not, which points to gross negligence by JP Hospital administration.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 41st Lok Rang Festival Lights Up City With Folk Music, Exhibitions, Regional Cuisines--...
article-image

CMHO Dr Manish Sharma said, “Investigation is underway to determine why additional payments were made to the company for bio medical disposal after the bed division. We are also probing whether India Waste Management Private Limited is taking payments from both hospitals.”

FPJ Shorts
Union Budget Suggestion: Growth First, Deficit Second
Union Budget Suggestion: Growth First, Deficit Second
Apple Sets Revenue Record In India, Will Open Another Store In Mumbai Soon: Tim Cook
Apple Sets Revenue Record In India, Will Open Another Store In Mumbai Soon: Tim Cook
CUET UG 2026 Registration Closes Today At 11:50 PM; Last Chance To Apply Now At cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET UG 2026 Registration Closes Today At 11:50 PM; Last Chance To Apply Now At cuet.nta.nic.in
Karnataka Shocker: Newlywed Man, Matchmaker Die By Suicide After Woman 'Elopes' With Lover 2 Months After Marriage
Karnataka Shocker: Newlywed Man, Matchmaker Die By Suicide After Woman 'Elopes' With Lover 2 Months After Marriage

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 4 Killed After Speeding Truck Hits Car From Behind In Gwalior; Police Suspect Dense Fog
MP News: 4 Killed After Speeding Truck Hits Car From Behind In Gwalior; Police Suspect Dense Fog
Bhopal News: JP Hospital Pays Extra ₹17 Lakh For Bio Medical Disposal, Probe Ordered
Bhopal News: JP Hospital Pays Extra ₹17 Lakh For Bio Medical Disposal, Probe Ordered
Bhopal News: Prevention Of Money Laundering Act Against Ex-Bank Manager, Factory Owner In Sehore
Bhopal News: Prevention Of Money Laundering Act Against Ex-Bank Manager, Factory Owner In Sehore
MP News: MLA Pradeep Patel Allegedly Remains Missing For 20 Days; Party Leaders Claim He Is...
MP News: MLA Pradeep Patel Allegedly Remains Missing For 20 Days; Party Leaders Claim He Is...
Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old Youth Held With 5 Grams Of MD Drugs, SUV; Links With High-Profile Drug...
Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old Youth Held With 5 Grams Of MD Drugs, SUV; Links With High-Profile Drug...