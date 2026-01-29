Bhopal News: JP Hospital Pays Extra ₹17 Lakh For Bio Medical Disposal, Probe Ordered |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): JP Hospital made an additional payment of Rs 17 lakh over the last three years for bio medical waste disposal, even after 150 of its 400 beds were transferred to Katju Hospital.

Until 2023, JP Hospital had 400 beds. After Katju Hospital came into existence, 150 beds were transferred, but JP Hospital continued to pay for all 400 beds to India Waste Management Private Limited at the rate of Rs 10 per bed. This means the hospital paid an extra Rs 1,500 per month for the 150 beds now under Katju Hospital.

Hospital sources said the contract with the private company should have been amended after the bed division, but it was not, which points to gross negligence by JP Hospital administration.

CMHO Dr Manish Sharma said, “Investigation is underway to determine why additional payments were made to the company for bio medical disposal after the bed division. We are also probing whether India Waste Management Private Limited is taking payments from both hospitals.”