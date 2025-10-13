 Bhopal News: Female Teacher Jumps To Death After Dispute With Live-In Partner
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old teacher ended her life by jumping from the roof of a two-story building in front of police officers in Ratibad on Sunday, police said on Monday. She was reportedly upset after a dispute with her live-in partner.

The deceased, identified as Sunita Chauhan (43), hailed from Itarsi. Both she and her late husband, Ajay Chauhan, had been school teachers. Ajay had passed away about eight years ago, after which Sunita had been living alone.

About eight days ago, she came to Bhopal to live with her alleged partner. However, on Sunday morning around 8.30 a.m., following an argument, she stormed out of the house and climbed onto the roof of an under-construction building in the Ratibad area.

Locals quickly alerted the police, who reached the spot and tried for nearly half an hour to pacify her. Despite their efforts, Sunita refused to come down and leapt from the roof.

She suffered critical injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she was declared dead. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to her tragic decision.

