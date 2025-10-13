CM Mohan Yadav Gives ₹197 Crore Incentive, ₹347 Crore Bank Loans To MSME Units |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday distributed incentives worth Rs 197 crore to 700 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units.

He also handed over land allocation letters to 237 MSME entrepreneurs and sanctioned bank loan assistance exceeding Rs 347 crore to 5,084 youths under CM Udyam Kranti Yojana.

Addressing MSME Convention in Bhopal, Chief Minister said the sector is the backbone of India’s economy. “MSMEs provide jobs and strengthen foundation of a self-reliant India. Today, youths are not just seeking employment, they are creating jobs. MSMEs have potential to employ people across countries,” he said.

India has over six crore MSMEs, contributing around 30 percent to the country’s GDP and 45 percent of total exports. “MSMEs have played a significant role in India becoming the fourth-largest economy in the world,” Yadav said.

Highlighting local products with global potential, he said, “Maheshwari sarees, Sharbati wheat from Sehore, Basmati rice from Raisen, Zari art from Bhopal, dolls from Jhabua and Sri Anna from Dindori can all become international brands.” MSME Minister Chetanya Kashyap was also present at the event.

CM urges varsities to focus on job-oriented courses

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that universities should introduce more job-oriented courses to make higher education more employment-focused. He suggested starting an agriculture faculty at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University from the next academic session.

Addressing a meeting at Mantralaya, he also underlined the importance of teaching the Ayurvedha Medical System at Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic Vishvavidyalaya in Ujjain. He directed university heads to fill vacant teaching posts and prepare a five-year roadmap for their institutions. New advanced courses should be designed to elevate Indian universities to world-class standards.

Additional Chief Secretary Anupam Rajan informed that Devi Ahilya Bai University, Indore, is already running a three-year BBA in Aviation, with around 30 students enrolled. Higher Education Minister Indar Singh Parmar was also present.