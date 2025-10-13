Bhopal News: Clash In Dhaba Over Dinner Bill, 7 Injured | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor dispute over a dinner bill escalated into a violent brawl late Sunday night at a roadside dhaba in Katara Hills area, leaving seven people injured, including one in critical condition, police said here on Monday.

According to the police, the conflict began when some customers, led by Avadh Narayan, claimed they had agreed to pay Rs. 500 for their meal with the dhaba owner’s father. When the owner’s son arrived, he demanded Rs. 650, triggering a heated argument that quickly led to fisticuffs.

Both parties reportedly attacked each other with sticks, rods and other weapons. A customer Dinesh Rajput suffered a life-threatening injury after being impaled in the abdomen with an iron rod. Avadh Narayan sustained injuries in his head, hands and legs, while Prince Malviya and Devi Singh were also seriously hurt.

On the dhaba owner’s side, Priyanshu Chouksey, Kishore Chouksey and Sunny Chouksey received treatment for injuries and filed complaints against the customers, accusing them of assault.

Police station in-charge Sunil Kumar Dubey confirmed that counter FIRs were filed by both sides under charges including attempt to murder. CCTV camera footage from the spot was under review and statements from all injured were being recorded, he said.

All victims are currently receiving treatment at AIIMS and further police action is expected once they are discharged.