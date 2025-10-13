MP News: NEET AYUSH UG 2025 Third Phase Counselling From Octorber 17 | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The third phase of counselling for NEET Ayush UG 2025 will start from October 17 for admission tovacant seats under central and state quota in private AYUSH colleges.

The eligible candidates can register through MP Online from October17 to October 19. Vacant seat status will be declared on October 22 and merit will bepublished on October 24.

Choice filling, locking and editing will be done from October 25 to 26. Seats will be allocated on October 28 and document verification and provisional admission will be done from October 29 to October 30 at Pt. Khushilal Sharma Shah Ayurveda College here.

Similarly, for vacant seats in the third phase of counselling under the state quota, applicants seeking admission to government, autonomous and private recognized Ayurveda,Homeopathy, Unani, naturopathy and Yoga Science colleges can register online from October 22 to October 24 . Document verificationwill take place at help centres from October 23 to October 25.

Vacant seat status and merit list will be publishedon October 27, choice filling and locking will take place from October 28 to October 30 and seatswill be allocated on November 3. Provisional admission in colleges will be givenfrom November 4 toNovember 6.