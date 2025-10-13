MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Testing At Manufacturing Stage Crucial For Drug Safety, Say Experts | Pixabay/Original_Frank

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Warning labels on medicines alone are not enough to ensure safety. There must be a strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for testing ingredients at the manufacturing stage, medical experts have said in the wake of the Chhindwara cough syrup tragedy, where both the manufacturer and prescribing doctors were found allegedly at fault.

Experts said that while labels mentioning dosage limits and restrictions are important for doctors and consumers, testing at the manufacturing end is what guarantees that the medicine is free from harmful contaminants and contains the right amount of active ingredients.

They stressed that a combination of stringent manufacturing controls and clear labelling is essential to protect public health.

Read Also Overheard In Bhopal: Deputation Dreams And Departmental Dramas Inside The IAS Power Play

Former Hamidia Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr I. D. Chaurasia said, “Warning labels alone are insufficient. Implementing SOPs for ingredient testing during production is vital to ensure a drug’s authenticity, purity, and potency.

SOPs verify the identity, strength, and quality of raw materials and establish a framework for continuous quality control through in-process and final testing.”

Dr Rajesh Tikkas, professor at Gandhi Medical College, said, “Labels provide critical information, but they cannot vouch for what is inside. Without proper manufacturing checks, errors in dosage or contamination can still occur, making testing the most crucial safeguard.”