MP News: FIR Ordered Against Colonizers for Cheating Citizens In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has ordered to file FIRs against seven colonizers for cheating citizens by constructing illegal colonies.

District Collector Raghavendra Singh has ordered the Tehsildars of various areas to registrar FIRs against seven colonizers for constructing illegal colonies in the rural areas of the district.

The FIRs are to be registered against colonizers including Gaurav Sharma, a resident of Jhurjhuru village in Panagar tehsil, Ashish Kumar Patel a resident of Panagar near the Khermai Temple, Mohammad Zia Ul Haq a resident of Madar Tekri next to the Darul Uloom Mosque, Santosh Gupta a resident of East Niwadganj, Rajkumar Sahu a resident near Bus Stand Main Road Kundam; Phool Singh, a resident of Bypass Road Khiriyakala and Kunwar Lal Patel a resident of Bypass Road Khiriyakala.

According to Deputy Collector Raghuveer Singh Maravi, the officer in charge of the Colony Cell Branch of the Collector's Office, Gaurav Sharma has constructed an illegal colony and sold 27 plots.

Similarly, Ashish Kumar Patel sold 66 plots in Pipariya Baniyakheda, Mohammad Zia Ul Haq sold 30 plots in Khajri village, Santosh Gupta sold 17 plots in Panagar, Rajkumar Sahu sold 26 plots in Kundam, Phool Singh sold 80 plots in Pipariya Baniyakheda, and Kunwarlal Patel constructed an illegal colony and sold 82 plots in Pipariya Baniyakheda.

Maravi said that cases were filed against all seven illegal colonisers in the Collector's Court. Legal action will be taken against these seven colonisers by filing an FIR under sections of Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj Act and Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act.

Maravi further said 98 illegal colonies have been identified in the rural areas of the district. The Collector's Court has already passed orders to file FIRs against three of these and on Wednesday orders have been passed to file FIRs against seven more colonisers for building illegal colonies.