 Culture Year-Ender 2025: Devotional Folk Singer Bheru Singh Chouhan, Novelist Jagdish Joshila, And Harchandan Singh Bhatti, An Artist From Bhopal, Among The Personalities From The Field Of Culture In MP Conferred With The Padma Shri Award; Legendary Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan And His Sons, Amaan And Ayaan, Perform Together For The First Time At The 101st Tansen Sangeet Samaroh In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCulture Year-Ender 2025: Devotional Folk Singer Bheru Singh Chouhan, Novelist Jagdish Joshila, And Harchandan Singh Bhatti, An Artist From Bhopal, Among The Personalities From The Field Of Culture In MP Conferred With The Padma Shri Award; Legendary Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan And His Sons, Amaan And Ayaan, Perform Together For The First Time At The 101st Tansen Sangeet Samaroh In Gwalior

Culture Year-Ender 2025: Devotional Folk Singer Bheru Singh Chouhan, Novelist Jagdish Joshila, And Harchandan Singh Bhatti, An Artist From Bhopal, Among The Personalities From The Field Of Culture In MP Conferred With The Padma Shri Award; Legendary Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan And His Sons, Amaan And Ayaan, Perform Together For The First Time At The 101st Tansen Sangeet Samaroh In Gwalior

The second MoU was signed between the MP tourism department and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conserve ASI-protected monuments, necessary beautification and develop tourism infrastructure, services, and public amenities. An agreement was also signed between Balaji Telefilms' Ekta Kapoor and additional chief secretary,

SmitaUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Culture Year-Ender 2025: World Record For Relay Classical Dance Marathon At 51st Khajuraho Dance Festival, Mou For Bharat Bhavan’s Rangmandal Revival | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The year on the way out (2025) saw Madhya Pradesh script a new Guinness Book of World Record with a Relay Dance Marathon. As many as 139 artistes showcased different Indian classical dances without a break for 24 hours 9 minutes and 26 seconds at the 51st Khajuraho International Dance Festival.

The Guinness World Record attempt began at 2:34 PM on February 19, 2025, and concluded at 2:43 PM on February 20, 2025, with dance practitioners performing continuously for 24 hours and 9 minutes. This monumental achievement has now been registered in the name of Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
Jai Hind College Hosts Global Conference On Strategic Autonomy And Indo-Pacific Diplomacy
article-image

Devotional folk singer Bheru Singh Chouhan, novelist Jagdish Joshila, and Harchandan Singh Bhatti, a painter and art designer from Bhopal, were among the personalities from the field of culture in the state who were conferred on the Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu in April and May this year. 

Two important MoUs were signed in Bharat Bhavan on Oct 11 in presence of chief minister Mohan Yadav and union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The first MoU was signed between Bharat Bhavan and National School of Drama (NSD) for restoration of Bhavan’s Rangmandal Repertory. 

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Best Wishes To People On New Year's Eve
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Best Wishes To People On New Year's Eve
'Light Of My Life': Virat Kohli Welcomes New Year 2026 With Wife Anushka Sharma, Shares Loved-Up Instagram Post
'Light Of My Life': Virat Kohli Welcomes New Year 2026 With Wife Anushka Sharma, Shares Loved-Up Instagram Post
PM Modi Likely To Visit West Bengal On January 18
PM Modi Likely To Visit West Bengal On January 18
BMC Elections 2026: MNS, AAP, Congress Candidates From Colaba, Cuffe Parade Allege ‘Hijacking And Misuse’ Of Election Machinery By MLA Rahul Narwekar; BJP Denies
BMC Elections 2026: MNS, AAP, Congress Candidates From Colaba, Cuffe Parade Allege ‘Hijacking And Misuse’ Of Election Machinery By MLA Rahul Narwekar; BJP Denies

The second MoU was signed between the MP tourism department and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conserve ASI-protected monuments, necessary beautification and develop tourism infrastructure, services, and public amenities.  An agreement was also signed between Balaji Telefilms' Ekta Kapoor and additional chief secretary, Culture Sheo Sekhar Shukla at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium under MP Travel Mart. Balaji Telefilms will produce films and web series in MP over the next five years at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

On Madhya Pradesh’s 70th Foundation Day (November 1) at Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground, the major attraction was a live concert featuring renowned playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who performed along with his Mumbai band. The inaugural night featured a massive 2,000-drone show themed "From Heritage to Development," showcasing the state's culture and its future vision.

A mega theatrical performance titled "Mahanatya Samrat Vikramaditya" was a key highlight of the Foundation Day celebrations. The performance was staged for two consecutive days on November 2 and 3. The play featured 22 horses, two camels, an elephant, chariots, one royal palanquin, battles scenes, fireworks and Bhasma Aarti of Mahakal.

Legendary sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan and Ayaan, performed together for the first time at the 101st Tansen Sangeet Samaroh in Gwalior on December 16 marking a significant cultural event featuring Indian classical music legends. Their performance showcased their mastery of the sarod, continuing the rich Senia-Bangash tradition. Noted film actor Meenakshi Sheshadri  and playback  singer Jaspinder Narula also performed at the event.

Homebound – a film shot in Madhya Pradesh has entered the shortlist for Oscar nominations. The film has been listed among the top 15 in the Best International Feature Film category for the Oscars Award 2026. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Culture Year-Ender 2025: Devotional Folk Singer Bheru Singh Chouhan, Novelist Jagdish Joshila, And...

Culture Year-Ender 2025: Devotional Folk Singer Bheru Singh Chouhan, Novelist Jagdish Joshila, And...

MP News: 80 Students Lock Themselves Up Over Abuse By Teacher

MP News: 80 Students Lock Themselves Up Over Abuse By Teacher

MP News: 15-Year-Old Student Killed In Hit-And-Run While Crossing Highway In Morena

MP News: 15-Year-Old Student Killed In Hit-And-Run While Crossing Highway In Morena

MP News: 15-Year-Old Arrested For Planning Two Knife-Point Robberies In Jabalpur to Fund Birthday...

MP News: 15-Year-Old Arrested For Planning Two Knife-Point Robberies In Jabalpur to Fund Birthday...

MP News: Woman Consumes Poison After Constable Husband’s Funeral In Damoh; Critical

MP News: Woman Consumes Poison After Constable Husband’s Funeral In Damoh; Critical