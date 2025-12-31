Culture Year-Ender 2025: Devotional Folk Singer Bheru Singh Chouhan, Novelist Jagdish Joshila, And Harchandan Singh Bhatti, An Artist From Bhopal, Among The Personalities From The Field Of Culture In MP Conferred With The Padma Shri Award; Legendary Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan And His Sons, Amaan And Ayaan, Perform Together For The First Time At The 101st Tansen Sangeet Samaroh In Gwalior

Culture Year-Ender 2025: World Record For Relay Classical Dance Marathon At 51st Khajuraho Dance Festival, Mou For Bharat Bhavan’s Rangmandal Revival | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The year on the way out (2025) saw Madhya Pradesh script a new Guinness Book of World Record with a Relay Dance Marathon. As many as 139 artistes showcased different Indian classical dances without a break for 24 hours 9 minutes and 26 seconds at the 51st Khajuraho International Dance Festival.

The Guinness World Record attempt began at 2:34 PM on February 19, 2025, and concluded at 2:43 PM on February 20, 2025, with dance practitioners performing continuously for 24 hours and 9 minutes. This monumental achievement has now been registered in the name of Madhya Pradesh.

Devotional folk singer Bheru Singh Chouhan, novelist Jagdish Joshila, and Harchandan Singh Bhatti, a painter and art designer from Bhopal, were among the personalities from the field of culture in the state who were conferred on the Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu in April and May this year.

Two important MoUs were signed in Bharat Bhavan on Oct 11 in presence of chief minister Mohan Yadav and union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The first MoU was signed between Bharat Bhavan and National School of Drama (NSD) for restoration of Bhavan’s Rangmandal Repertory.

The second MoU was signed between the MP tourism department and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conserve ASI-protected monuments, necessary beautification and develop tourism infrastructure, services, and public amenities. An agreement was also signed between Balaji Telefilms' Ekta Kapoor and additional chief secretary, Culture Sheo Sekhar Shukla at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium under MP Travel Mart. Balaji Telefilms will produce films and web series in MP over the next five years at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

On Madhya Pradesh’s 70th Foundation Day (November 1) at Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground, the major attraction was a live concert featuring renowned playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who performed along with his Mumbai band. The inaugural night featured a massive 2,000-drone show themed "From Heritage to Development," showcasing the state's culture and its future vision.

A mega theatrical performance titled "Mahanatya Samrat Vikramaditya" was a key highlight of the Foundation Day celebrations. The performance was staged for two consecutive days on November 2 and 3. The play featured 22 horses, two camels, an elephant, chariots, one royal palanquin, battles scenes, fireworks and Bhasma Aarti of Mahakal.

Legendary sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan and Ayaan, performed together for the first time at the 101st Tansen Sangeet Samaroh in Gwalior on December 16 marking a significant cultural event featuring Indian classical music legends. Their performance showcased their mastery of the sarod, continuing the rich Senia-Bangash tradition. Noted film actor Meenakshi Sheshadri and playback singer Jaspinder Narula also performed at the event.

Homebound – a film shot in Madhya Pradesh has entered the shortlist for Oscar nominations. The film has been listed among the top 15 in the Best International Feature Film category for the Oscars Award 2026.