Bhopal News: Ijtema; 10,000 Volunteers Streamline Traffic, No Jams Reported |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the arrival of lakhs of devotees and continuous inflow of vehicles, not a single traffic jam was reported on any route leading to Ijtema, courtesy, 10,000 volunteers working in shifts, regulating the vehicle movement across key routes and crossings.

The volunteers have been deployed on all routes towards Ijtema venue and are ensuring that commuters do not face problems due to heavy vehicular movement. Volunteers working in shifts are ensuring that no vehicle stops along roadside and directed each of them to the designated parking zones. “About 10,000 volunteers are working in shifts to manage traffic and arrangements are running smoothly” said the management committee member Mohammed Noman.

Additional DCP, traffic, Basant Kaul, appreciated the efforts of volunteers while saying that they were working strategically to ensure smooth traffic movement. They are working as per the traffic plan and no complaint of congestion was reported from any routes, he added.

Tight security arrangements

The entire venue ground is under CCTV surveillance with emergency corridors for ambulances and fire services. In the wake of Delhi blast, Government Railway Police has also started random checking. Teams are inspecting platforms, parking zones and godowns twice daily, examining up to 250 to 300 vehicles. Hand held metal detectors and door frame metal detectors have been installed at all entry and exit points.

Event area larger this year

This year, the event’s scale and organisation are significantly larger. The main gathering area spans 120 acres while 350 acres have been allocated for parking extending up to parking zone number 71. The entire event area covers nearly 600 acres. A 200-acre service area has been prepared with food, water and rest facilities. Media coordinator Umar Hafiz said the preparations this year were more comprehensive and organised than ever before.

The 78th Aalmi Tablighi Ijtema began at Itkhedi after Fajr (morning) prayers on Friday. About 12 lakh participants are expected to attend the four-day event (November 14 to 17). People from 19 countries including Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Morocco, have already arrived.

Every day, four sermons will take place after Fajr, Zohar, Asr, and Maghrib prayers focusing on spiritual teachings, social reform, and community welfare.