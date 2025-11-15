 Indore News: Court Awards Custody To Mother, Says Child Is ‘Not A Toy Or Property’
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Court Awards Custody To Mother, Says Child Is ‘Not A Toy Or Property’ | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Family Court has delivered an important judgment in an eight-year-long custody battle, stressing that children are “neither the property of their parents nor toys.”

The ruling came in a case involving Manthan, a scientist at RRCAT, and his wife Aarti, a professor at SGSITS, who sought custody of their 15-year-old daughter.

The couple’s relationship began deteriorating in 2017, leading Manthan to move court for custody. He alleged that Aarti’s busy academic schedule left their daughter neglected and alone, affecting her studies and overall well-being.

He also cited domestic disputes and claimed he could provide a more disciplined and stable environment.

article-image

Aarti refuted the allegations, describing her husband as short-tempered and emotionally volatile. She told the court that the daughter felt scared of him and preferred the comfort and stability of her mother.

She argued that despite her professional commitments, she personally supervised the child’s studies and training, contributing to her achievements in squash.

To resolve the conflicting claims, the court privately interacted with the child. She expressed a clear preference to live with her mother, crediting her for academic and sports support. This became a decisive factor.

Citing Supreme Court precedents, the court held that a child’s welfare, not parental claims, is paramount. It awarded custody to Aarti, allowing the father limited visitation rights on the third Saturday of every month and phone or video calls.

