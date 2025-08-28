Mazgaon Murder Solved: 28-Year-Old Killed Over Bihar Land Dispute, Three Held

The victim's body found inside drainage tank |

Mumbai: A long-standing land dispute in their native village led to a brutal murder in Mumbai, where three men allegedly killed a 28-year-old by pressing his neck with a leg. The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Mazgaon area near Dockyard Railway Station. Both the victim and the accused were employed as security guards in the locality.

Body Found in Drainage Tank

The Byculla police discovered the body of an unidentified man dumped inside a drainage tank at Suryakund Society in Mazgaon on Tuesday afternoon. The body was sent to J.J. Hospital for postmortem and was later identified as Keshav Kumar Choudhary (alias Jha), originally from Bihar.

Victim Arrived in Mumbai Two Weeks Ago

According to police, Keshav had arrived in Mumbai two weeks ago in search of work and was staying with his maternal uncle, Mrityunjay Jha (36), who worked as a security guard at a residential building in Mazgaon. Two other acquaintances from their village, Sunny Kumar Choudhary (31) and Girdhari Roy, were also working in the same area.

Argument Over Land Dispute Turns Fatal

On Monday night, the four men were drinking together when an argument broke out over a land dispute back in their village. The verbal spat soon turned violent, and in a drunken rage, Mrityunjay and his two friends allegedly assaulted Keshav. Mrityunjay pressed Keshav’s neck with his leg, killing him on the spot.

Attempt to Cover Up Murder

To hide the crime, the trio dumped Keshav’s body into the society’s drainage tank. After the murder, Sunny and Girdhari fled to Bhusawal, while Mrityunjay stayed back in Mumbai.

Police Crack the Case

Acting swiftly, Byculla police arrested Mrityunjay from Mazgaon, while Crime Branch Unit 3 traced the other two accused to Bhusawal and brought them back to Mumbai. The trio has been booked for murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.