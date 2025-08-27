 Mumbai To Launch Electric Water Taxi Service On September 22, Cutting Travel Time And Offering Cleaner Commute
Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Mumbai’s long-pending electric water taxi service is finally set to debut on September 22 | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s long-pending electric water taxi service is finally set to debut on September 22, offering a faster, cleaner, and more comfortable commute between Gateway of India/ Mumbai Ferry Wharf and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

Electric Boats Cut Travel Time to 40 Minutes

Currently, wooden boats ply this route, charging Rs100 per passenger and taking over an hour to cover the distance. In contrast, the new electric boats will cut travel time to under 40 minutes.

Confirming the launch, Sohel Kazani, owner of Bharat Freight Group (BFG), which will manage the operations, said two boats will be introduced in the first phase. “One is a hybrid vessel powered by solar, electric battery, and diesel backup, while the other is fully electric. Both can be charged in less than an hour,” Kazani explained. In the second phase, four hydrogenpowered boats will join the fleet once generators are in place.

Made of fibre and glass with a European design, the boats promise not only energy efficiency but also greater stability and comfort. BFG also plans to expand the service beyond JNPA with additional routes connecting South Mumbai to Elephanta Caves, Belapur, Alibaug, and harbor tourism circuits.

