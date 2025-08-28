Mumbai Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert As Moderate Rains Continue, IMD Predicts Wet Spell Ahead

Representational Image |

Mumbai: Mumbai experienced scattered rainfall in parts of the city on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintaining a yellow alert. While the likelihood of very heavy showers on August 28 has been ruled out, the city may continue to receive intermittent spells. The day’s temperature is expected to hover between 26°C and 28°C.

Authorities have cautioned that if showers intensify unexpectedly, waterlogging could occur in low-lying areas such as Dadar, Kurla and Andheri, which are prone to flooding during heavy rainfall. The IMD has further indicated that Mumbai is likely to witness normal to above-normal rainfall during the August-September period, keeping the city on alert for sudden changes in weather conditions.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning ,gusty winds 30-40kmph and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada during the period 27-31 Aug 2025. pic.twitter.com/eBnLS2B5Zv — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) August 27, 2025

In the wider Konkan region, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri, the weather department has forecast moderate to heavy rain. Certain pockets may also experience extremely heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds blowing at speeds of 30-40 km/h. These conditions could pose challenges for both residents and commuters in the region, especially in areas vulnerable to flooding and landslides.

City's Weather Forecast For Upcoming Days

Looking at the city’s forecast for the coming days, the IMD has predicted a largely wet spell accompanied by cloudy skies. On August 29, Mumbai is expected to see moderate to heavy showers, with temperatures ranging between 27°C and 24°C. The following day, August 30, is likely to bring moderate rainfall, with the mercury fluctuating between 27°C and 25°C.

The rain activity is expected to continue into August 31, when showers are predicted with daytime temperatures reaching around 28°C and nighttime temperatures dropping to 25°C. On September 1, the city is set to receive more rainfall, with temperatures forecast between 28°C and 26°C.