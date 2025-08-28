 Virar Building Collapse: Moments After 1st Birthday Celebration, Infant & Mother Die As Illegal Structure Falls Apart, 12 Dead So Far
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVirar Building Collapse: Moments After 1st Birthday Celebration, Infant & Mother Die As Illegal Structure Falls Apart, 12 Dead So Far

Virar Building Collapse: Moments After 1st Birthday Celebration, Infant & Mother Die As Illegal Structure Falls Apart, 12 Dead So Far

The incident took place in Ramabai Apartment, a 13-year-old unauthorised four-story structure in Vijay Nagar. Officials reported that the rear portion of the building suddenly gave way at around 12:05 am on August 27, burying residents under tonnes of debris. Among the victims were members of the Joyal family, who had just concluded a small birthday celebration.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
Virar Building Collapse: Moments After 1st Birthday Celebration, Infant & Mother Die As Illegal Structure Falls Apart, 12 Dead So Far |

Palghar: A tragic building collapse in Virar, 30 kilometres away from Mumbai, claimed the lives of twelve people, including a one-year-old girl and her mother, shortly after midnight on Wednesday. The incident took place in Ramabai Apartment, a 13-year-old unauthorised four-storey structure in Vijay Nagar. Officials reported that the rear portion of the building suddenly gave way at around 12:05 am on August 27, burying residents under tonnes of debris.

Birthday Celebration Turns Fatal

Among the victims were members of the Joyal family, who had just concluded a small birthday celebration. Photographs captured moments before the collapse showed the home adorned with balloons and lights, with the family cutting cake. Within minutes, the building came crashing down, killing baby Utkarsha Joyal and her 24-year-old mother, Aarohi Joyal.

The father, Omkar Joyal, remains untraceable as search operations continue. According to Vivekanand Kadam, District Disaster Management Officer, both mother and child were pulled from the rubble but were declared dead upon reaching the hospital, reported PTI.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEOS: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Reaches Shivneri Fort In Pune Ahead Of Mumbai Protest
VIDEOS: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Reaches Shivneri Fort In Pune Ahead Of Mumbai Protest
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Major Reforms Announced For LOC Submission Process For Class 10 And 12; Check Details
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Major Reforms Announced For LOC Submission Process For Class 10 And 12; Check Details
PM Modi And Finland President Alexander Stubb Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Bilateral Ties And India-EU Trade
PM Modi And Finland President Alexander Stubb Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Bilateral Ties And India-EU Trade
US Tariffs To Hit ₹4.2 Lakh Crore Exports: Here's Which Indian Sectors Are Exposed & What’s The Backup Plan?
US Tariffs To Hit ₹4.2 Lakh Crore Exports: Here's Which Indian Sectors Are Exposed & What’s The Backup Plan?

The structure, built in 2012 and housing nearly 50 flats, had 12 flats in the section that collapsed. The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) later confirmed the building was unauthorised. Debris also struck a neighbouring tenement, though fortunately it was vacant, averting further casualties.

Rescue operations, led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and VVMC fire department, have continued relentlessly for over 30 hours. The congested area hampered the use of heavy equipment, forcing initial rescue efforts to be carried out manually.

Authorities said twelve people have died so far, six succumbed in hospitals, while the other six were recovered directly from the debris. Six more victims are undergoing treatment for serious injuries, and three have already been discharged.

Developer Arrested After Disastrous Collapse

Following the collapse, VVMC lodged a complaint against the developer, who has since been arrested. District officials fear more victims may still be trapped beneath the rubble, and search operations remain ongoing. As a precaution, nearby buildings have been evacuated and displaced families have been shifted to Chandansar Samajmandir, where food, water, and medical aid are being provided.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of...

Ganeshotav 2025: Bhakti Gone Too Far? Devotees Seen Sleeping On Pavements Awaiting A Glimpse Of...

Virar Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14 As NDRF And Emergency Teams Continue Rescue...

Virar Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14 As NDRF And Emergency Teams Continue Rescue...

Maharashtra Likely To Increase Working Hours In Private Sector From 9 To 10 Hours A Day

Maharashtra Likely To Increase Working Hours In Private Sector From 9 To 10 Hours A Day

Virar Building Collapse: Moments After 1st Birthday Celebration, Infant & Mother Die As Illegal...

Virar Building Collapse: Moments After 1st Birthday Celebration, Infant & Mother Die As Illegal...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert As Moderate Rains Continue, IMD Predicts Wet Spell...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert As Moderate Rains Continue, IMD Predicts Wet Spell...