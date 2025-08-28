Virar Building Collapse: Moments After 1st Birthday Celebration, Infant & Mother Die As Illegal Structure Falls Apart, 12 Dead So Far |

Palghar: A tragic building collapse in Virar, 30 kilometres away from Mumbai, claimed the lives of twelve people, including a one-year-old girl and her mother, shortly after midnight on Wednesday. The incident took place in Ramabai Apartment, a 13-year-old unauthorised four-storey structure in Vijay Nagar. Officials reported that the rear portion of the building suddenly gave way at around 12:05 am on August 27, burying residents under tonnes of debris.

Birthday Celebration Turns Fatal

Among the victims were members of the Joyal family, who had just concluded a small birthday celebration. Photographs captured moments before the collapse showed the home adorned with balloons and lights, with the family cutting cake. Within minutes, the building came crashing down, killing baby Utkarsha Joyal and her 24-year-old mother, Aarohi Joyal.

#WATCH | Palghar, Maharashtra | On the rescue operations after a building collapses in Virar, NDRF Deputy Commander Pramod Singh says, "Two teams of the NDRF responded to the accident site. One team is from Mumbai and one is from Palghar. As soon as the information was received… https://t.co/3gwlzNL3yg pic.twitter.com/8iA3leESZh — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

The father, Omkar Joyal, remains untraceable as search operations continue. According to Vivekanand Kadam, District Disaster Management Officer, both mother and child were pulled from the rubble but were declared dead upon reaching the hospital, reported PTI.

The structure, built in 2012 and housing nearly 50 flats, had 12 flats in the section that collapsed. The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) later confirmed the building was unauthorised. Debris also struck a neighbouring tenement, though fortunately it was vacant, averting further casualties.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Four-storey building collapses near Ganpati Temple, Vijay Nagar, Virar. Rescue and relief operations underway. More details area awaited#MumbaiNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/1N3rnKYsJx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2025

Rescue operations, led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and VVMC fire department, have continued relentlessly for over 30 hours. The congested area hampered the use of heavy equipment, forcing initial rescue efforts to be carried out manually.

Authorities said twelve people have died so far, six succumbed in hospitals, while the other six were recovered directly from the debris. Six more victims are undergoing treatment for serious injuries, and three have already been discharged.

VIDEO | Several feared trapped under debris in Virar's Vijay Nagar building collapse. Rescue work is ongoing. DM Indu Rani Jakhar speaks about the incident:#virarbuildingcollapse pic.twitter.com/1jOGe7LG0x — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2025

Developer Arrested After Disastrous Collapse

Following the collapse, VVMC lodged a complaint against the developer, who has since been arrested. District officials fear more victims may still be trapped beneath the rubble, and search operations remain ongoing. As a precaution, nearby buildings have been evacuated and displaced families have been shifted to Chandansar Samajmandir, where food, water, and medical aid are being provided.