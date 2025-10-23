‘Will Continue As Maharashtra CM Till 2029,’ Says Devendra Fadnavis; Congress Calls It A Message To Eknath Shinde

Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Will Continue As Maharashtra CM till 2029' | File

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ruled out any role in national politics and said that he will continue as Maharashtra CM till 2029.

While interacting with mediapersons on the occasion of Diwali at his official residence, 'Varsha', the CM said, "As far as I know my party....Delhi is still far away. I will continue as Maharashtra CM till 2029." In addition to this, Fadnavis also made it clear that, "there will be no new partners or swapping of partners." The current Mahayuti comprises of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Congress' dig at Fadnavis

Maharashtra Congress Senior Spokesperson Sachin Sawant has taken a dig at Devendra Fadnavis ''would remain in office until 2029' remark and said that it is an indirect message to Eknath Shinde. “It is an indirect message to those eyeing his position as Chief Minister," Sawant said while speaking to news agency PTI.

He added as Fadnavis cannot directly speak to Eknath Shinde, so he is attempting to communicate indirectly. "He cannot directly speak to Shinde Sahib, so he is attempting to communicate indirectly, also signalling to those in his party who closely watch developments."

Coming back to Congress' spokesperson comment, Sawant further added, "This is also a message to the central leadership that the Chief Minister does not want to leave his post due to fear that, as seen in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, someone else could replace him.”

VIDEO | Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Maharashtra CM Fadnavis' 'would remain in office until 2029' remark, says, “It is an indirect message to those eyeing his position as Chief Minister. He cannot directly speak to Shinde Sahib, so he is attempting to communicate indirectly,… pic.twitter.com/MdSvojOima — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 23, 2025

Last year, after the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Eknath Shinde had aspired to become CM and also called himself people’s Chief Minister. He had also told The Indian Express, "As a common man, I understood problems and pain suffered by the people and tried to address them. Since I worked as a common man, obviously people feel that I should become the Chief Minister." However, Shinde then gave-in and joined the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Fadnavis on Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray coming together for local body polls

Speaking on the the Thackeray cousins coming together, Fadnavis added, "If Raj Thackeray says I brought the two brothers close on the issue of Marathi, I take it as a compliment. Earlier, I was criticised for breaking parties. No third person can break a political party. Only ambitions and injustice can break parties," the CM said. He further added that he hopes the cousins stay together even after the local body polls.

