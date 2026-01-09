Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Commuters To Face Further Disruption As Sixth Line Work Continues

Western Railway Commuters To Face Further Disruption As Sixth Line Work Continues | File Pic (Representative Image)

Suburban passengers on the Western Railway corridor will have to endure a few more days of inconvenience in the short term for long-term gains, as work on the sixth line between Kandivali and Borivali enters a critical phase. As part of this month-long infrastructure project, 120 local train services will be cancelled each day on Monday and Tuesday, causing significant disruption to daily commuters.

The Western Railway has been undertaking a 30-day block from the night of December 20/21, 2025, which will continue till January 18, 2026, to facilitate construction of the sixth line in the Kandivali–Borivali section. This additional line is expected to enhance capacity and improve operational flexibility on one of Mumbai’s busiest suburban corridors.

As part of this ongoing block, major traffic blocks have been planned on January 12 and 13 (Monday and Tuesday). Due to these blocks, 120 local trains will remain cancelled on each day, taking the total number of cancelled suburban services to 240 over the two days.

According to Western Railway officials, a major block will be undertaken on the night of January 11/12, 2026, for dismantling Point No. 104 on the car shed line at Kandivali. During this period, the Up Fast Line will remain blocked from 11.15 pm to 3.15 am, while the Down Fast Line will be blocked from 1.00 am to 4.30 am.

In addition, another major block is scheduled on the night of January 12/13, 2026, to facilitate the connection of crossovers 101, 102, 103 and 104 at Kandivali. This block will be imposed on the Up Fast Line from 11.15 pm to 3.15 am and on the Down Fast Line from 1.00 am to 4.30 am, affecting services between Kandivali and Malad.

Railway authorities said that due to the cumulative impact of these blocks, the temporary suspension of the fifth line, and the speed restrictions imposed in the section, several suburban services will remain cancelled or regulated during this period.

Western Railway has appealed to commuters to cooperate and plan their journeys in advance, emphasising that the temporary inconvenience is necessary to complete the critical sixth line project, which is expected to significantly ease congestion and improve suburban rail services up to Borivali in the future.

