From Hemant Karkare To Tukaram Ombale, Remembering Heroes Of 26/11 Mumbai Attack

Mumbai NSG To Hold ‘Neverever’ Memorial At Gateway Of India Honouring 26/11 Martyrs | ANI

Mumbai: The Mumbai terror attack on November 26, 2008 (also called 26/11 attack) was carried out by the Pakistani terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. The terrorists launched an attack at various places in South Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal Hotel, Trident Hotel, Oberoi Hotel, Nariman House, Colaba Causeway and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

Ten terrorists carried out coordinated attacks in several places across Mumbai, killing more than 150 people, which included top Mumbai Police officials like Hemant Karkare, Vijay Salaskar, Ashok Kamte and Tukaram Ombale.

Heroes Who Displayed Remarkable Courage

Tukaram Omble

Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Gopal Omble displayed exceptional bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. While manning a checkpoint at Girgaum Chowpatty, he confronted terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was pretending to be injured after his partner was killed. Armed only with a lathi, Omble approached the vehicle, and Kasab suddenly opened fire. Despite being shot multiple times, Omble held onto the rifle barrel, preventing Kasab from firing at other officers. His sacrifice enabled the police to capture Kasab alive, a breakthrough that exposed key details about the attack’s planning and execution. Omble died from his injuries, and he was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra on November 26, 2009.

Read Also Tukaram Omble: The Unarmed ASI Whose Supreme Sacrifice Helped Capture Kasab Alive

Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte, and Vijay Salaskar

On the fateful night, after learning that terrorists had attacked CST and later moved toward Cama Hospital, officers Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte, and Vijay Salaskar headed there in a police Qualis to support the injured team on site. As their vehicle approached the hospital’s rear entrance, terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Ismail Khan unleashed heavy AK-47 fire. Kamte managed to fire back and reportedly injured one attacker, but the rapid burst of gunfire fatally struck Karkare, Kamte, and Salaskar inside the SUV. Two other accompanying constables were also hit but survived by pretending to be dead.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was the team NSG team commander of 51 Special Action Group deployed at the Taj hotel to rescue the hostages He alsong with his team continued operations for nearly 15 hours despite heavy resistance. He repeatedly saved injured commandos, eventually pursuing the terrorists alone when they attempted to escape. In the final encounter, he cornered the attackers but was killed in action, after telling his team not to follow him for their own safety.

Prakash Pandurang More

According to several reports, Sub-inspector Prakash Pandurang More rushed to Cama and Albless Hospital after receiving orders for deployment on the night of the attacks. While carrying out his duty, he was struck by five bullets and a grenade. He lost his life while bravely responding to the crisis.

Arun Chitte

Constable Arun Chitte was Senior Inspector Vijay Salaskar’s driver for over ten years. They both shared a close bond with him, and both tragically lost their life on the same day.

Other Officers who were killed in the terror attack included Assistant Police Sub Inspector, Balasaheb Bhosale; Constable Vijay Khandekar; Constable Jaywant Hanumant Patil; Sub-Inspector, Bapurao Shaebrao Dhurgude; Constable Yogesh Shivaji Patil, and Constable Ambadas Ramchandra Pawar