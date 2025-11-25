Mumbai Crime: 50-Year-Old Priest Arrested For Outraging Religious Feelings After Dressing Kali Mata Idol In Mother Mary’s Attire In Chembur | VIDEO

Priest arrested after Kali Mata idol found dressed in Mother Mary’s attire in Chembur | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 25: The RCF police on Sunday arrested Ramesh Yogeshwar, 50, for allegedly committing deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting a religion or religious beliefs.

The shocking incident came to light on Saturday when devotees visited the Kali Mata temple located at the crematorium in Vashi Naka, Chembur, and were stunned to see the goddess idol dressed in Mother Mary’s attire.

Priest Claims Divine Instruction for Attire Change

During the investigation, the priest claimed that the goddess had appeared in his dream and instructed him to adorn her in Mother Mary’s clothes. Hence, he had dressed the Kali Mata idol in the attire of Mother Mary.

Devotee Files Complaint After Unusual Idol Appearance

According to the FIR, Akash Singh, 30, a real estate agent residing in Chembur, filed the complaint. Two temples, a Kali Mata temple and a Shiv temple, are situated at the crematorium in Vashi Naka, Chembur. Singh visits the temples every Saturday. On November 22, he visited the Kali Mata temple and discovered that the idol was dressed in the attire of Mother Mary.

Locals Alert Police; Attire Seized and Rituals Performed

The unusual sight sparked tension and anger among locals. Residents immediately informed the police, and the RCF police reached the spot. The attire was seized, after which locals performed rituals on the goddess.

Watchman Identifies Priest Behind the Act

The FIR further stated that the watchman told the police that priest Ramesh Yogeshwar had done this. The priest resides in Tembhinagar, Chembur.

Case Registered Under Section 299 of BNS

The police registered a case against the priest under Section 299 (criminal deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting a religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested him on the same day. His police custody ended on Tuesday, and he is currently in judicial custody.

