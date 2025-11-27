Mumbai Crime: 2 Eicher Fortpoint Employees Booked For Misappropriating ₹1.36 Crore Spare Parts After Manipulating SAP System

Govandi Police booked two Eicher Fortpoint employees for allegedly deleting SAP entries and misappropriating spare parts worth Rs 1.36 crore | Representative Image

Mumbai, Nov 27: The Govandi police have registered an FIR against two employees of Eicher Fortpoint Automotive Pvt. Ltd.’s Govandi branch for allegedly misusing their official positions, manipulating the company’s SAP system, deleting authorised digital records, and misappropriating spare parts worth Rs 1.36 crore.

Complainant Is Workshop Manager; Govandi Branch Has 42 Staff

According to the FIR, the complainant, Vijay Shankar Palkar, 49, serves as the Workshop Manager at the company’s Govandi branch. The workshop, overseen by Director Sandeep Kumar Bafna, is one of three Eicher service centres located at Govandi, Bhiwandi (Valbindi Village), and Taloja (Rohinjan). A total of 42 employees work at the Govandi unit.

Accused Held Key Roles Managing Spare Parts Across Three Units

The accused, Utkarsh Shyamlal Vishwakarma, 36, the Spare Parts Manager, and Mayur Ramesh Kamble, 39, the Assistant Store Manager, were responsible for managing spare parts across all three workshops. Vishwakarma, employed since 2022, had the authority to purchase and sell spare parts and held a unique login ID and password for the company’s SAP application.

Audit Reveals Large-Scale Discrepancies in Parts Inventory

In August 2023, Vishwakarma himself conducted an internal audit of the Govandi workshop. However, in October 2025, management assigned Arif Jameer Khan, the branch’s Spare Parts Manager and auditor, to conduct a fresh audit for the same period. During this review, Khan discovered discrepancies between the recorded stock and the physical inventory.

SAP Entries Deleted Using Accused’s Login Credentials

A deeper examination of the SAP system revealed that entries for several spare parts recorded as issued from the store had allegedly been deleted using Vishwakarma’s login credentials.

The audit found 2,004 spare parts worth Rs 74.03 lakh missing from physical stock and 777 parts worth Rs 62.67 lakh deleted from SAP records after being logged, resulting in a total alleged misappropriation of Rs 1,36,71,126.

Accused Allegedly Admitted Misappropriation During Questioning

When questioned by company officials, both accused allegedly admitted to the misappropriation but failed to provide any explanation.

Also Watch:

Govandi Police Register Case Under BNS and IT Act

Following the company’s complaint, the Govandi police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/