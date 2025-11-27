Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Construction Site Inspections To Enforce Bombay HC’s Anti-Pollution Guidelines; Notices Issued To Violators

PMC officials inspected multiple construction sites in Kamothe and Kharghar to enforce the High Court’s anti-pollution norms | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Nov 27: Acting on the Bombay High Court’s directives to curb air pollution, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a rigorous inspection drive across construction sites in the city. Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has ordered strict monitoring and punitive action against violators.

Kamothe and Kharghar Sites Inspected for HC Compliance

On Thursday, civic officials inspected several construction sites in Kamothe and Kharghar. Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge reviewed compliance with the High Court’s 15-point guidelines, which mandate dust-control mechanisms, geo-fencing, covered storage of construction material, water sprinkling systems, proper debris disposal, and mandatory safety gear for workers.

Multiple Lapses Found; Notices Issued to Developers

While some projects were found to be following the norms, officials detected serious lapses at multiple sites, including inadequate dust suppression and construction material stored openly. Immediate notices and penalty orders have been issued to the erring developers, and ward officers have been instructed to ensure prompt corrective measures.

Inspection Team Included Senior Civic Officers

Environment Department chief Manoj Chavan, Kamothe ward superintendent Deepak Shilkan, Kharghar ward superintendent Jitendra Madhavi, clerk Pravin Vhalgal, and staffer Swapnil Kamble were part of the inspection team.

PMC Warns of Strict Action Against Violators

PMC has urged builders and citizens to comply with environmental norms, warning that stringent action will follow any violation.

