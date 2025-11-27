Panvel Municipal Corporation Reviews Animal Birth Control Programme, Announces Stray Dog Shelter, Designated Feeding Spots And Strict Enforcement Measures

PMC reviewed its Animal Birth Control efforts and announced new measures including a dedicated stray dog shelter and designated feeding spots | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, Nov 27: Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently held a meeting of its Animal Birth Control (ABC) Committee to review ongoing efforts and new mandates.

Civic Chief Stresses Humane and Structured Approach

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, who chaired the meeting, said the civic body is committed to a structured and humane approach. “Stray dog management requires sustained sterilization, systematic vaccination, and active cooperation from citizens. We are strengthening each of these components,” Chitale said.

*पनवेल महानगरपालिकेत प्राणी जन्म संनियंत्रण समितीची बैठक*



भटक्या श्वानांच्या समस्येवर नियंत्रण ठेवण्यासाठी सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाच्या सुमोटो याचिका क्रमांक 05/2025 अनुषंगाने राज्य शासनाने 24 नोव्हेंबर 2025 रोजी सर्व महानगरपालिकांना दिलेल्या निर्देशांनुसार पनवेल महानगरपालिकेत प्राणी… pic.twitter.com/rUvd2l9WCd — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) November 27, 2025

Meeting Held as per State Government and Supreme Court Directives

The meeting was in adherence to state government directives issued after the Supreme Court’s suo motu petition on stray dog management.

Over 12,700 Dogs Sterilised Since 2018; Nearly 16,000 Vaccinated in 2025

PMC at the meeting informed that since the launch of the ABC programme in 2018, more than 12,700 stray dogs have been sterilized. Under the Zero-Rabies Eradication Programme, 15,679 dogs were vaccinated in 2025 alone.

Awareness Crucial for Rabies Prevention, Says CMO

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi said awareness remains a crucial aspect. “Public understanding of rabies prevention is as important as vaccination drives. We are intensifying outreach programmes,” he noted.

Dedicated Stray Dog Shelter Under Construction

The civic body also announced rapid progress on the construction of a dedicated shelter for stray dogs. Once operational, dogs found near schools, hospitals, railway stations, bus depots, sports complexes, and other high-footfall areas will be captured, sterilized, vaccinated, and housed at this facility.

“This shelter will allow safer and more efficient management of dogs in sensitive locations,” officials said.

PMC Identifies Designated Feeding Spots; Strict Rules to Apply

Following Supreme Court directives, PMC has begun identifying designated feeding spots for stray dogs. Animal lovers wishing to feed dogs must apply to the Municipal Veterinary Department, which has already issued a standard application form.

Feeding Outside Approved Spots Will Attract Penalties

Officials stressed that the guidelines will be strictly implemented. “Feeding outside designated spots will attract penalties. These rules are necessary to maintain order and safety,” a senior veterinary officer said.

PMC Considering Special Citizen Helpline

At the meeting, it was informed that the administration is also considering launching a special citizen helpline to increase public participation and make reporting or seeking assistance easier.

