Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Demolishes 6,000 Sq Metre Of Illegal Structures At Belondakhar Logistic Park Node

CIDCO razes unauthorized structures spread across 6,000 sq. m at Belondakhar’s Logistic Park Node | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 28: CIDCO on Thursday demolished nearly 6,000 sq. m of unauthorized constructions at Logistic Park Node in Belondakhar, clearing structures built illegally on its notified and acquired land.

Multiple Structures Razed Using Heavy Machinery

The demolition drive, conducted on November 28, removed brick masonry rooms, a compound wall, foundation footings, an entrance gate, a security cabin, and tin-sheet fencing — all erected without CIDCO’s building permissions and in violation of its development regulations. Heavy machinery, including a JCB and a poclain, was used to bring down the structures.

Encroachments Identified on Survey Nos. 59/4, 5 and 6

Officials said the encroachments at Survey Nos. 59/4, 5, and 6 had been put up without any lawful allotment or approval. The operation was carried out under directions from the Chief Vigilance Officer and supervised by the Chief Controller of Unauthorized Constructions (Navi Mumbai).

CIDCO, Police and Security Agencies Conduct Joint Operation

The demolition team included officers from CIDCO’s Encroachment Department, local police, the CIDCO Police Unit, MSEDCL officials, CIDCO security personnel, and guards from the Maharashtra Security Board. In all, 10 labourers, one JCB, one poclain, one truck, and one jeep were deployed.

Cleared Site to Be Monitored to Prevent Re-Encroachment

CIDCO officials said the cleared site will now be monitored regularly to prevent re-encroachment.

