Navi Mumbai News: State Forms Committee To Probe Alleged ₹4,500-Crore CIDCO Land Scam Linked To Minister Sanjay Shirsat

State Forms Committee to Probe Alleged Rs 4,500-Crore CIDCO Land Scam Linked to Minister Sanjay Shirsat | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 28: The state government has set up a committee headed by the Konkan Divisional Commissioner to probe the alleged Rs 4,500-crore CIDCO land scam involving Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader and Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat.

The decision follows sustained allegations by NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar, who claimed that massive irregularities were committed in the allotment of CIDCO land in Navi Mumbai.

Senior Officials Included in Panel to Review Land Dealings

The committee includes the CIDCO Joint Managing Director, the Raigad District Collector, the Chief Land and Land Records Officers of Thane and Raigad, and the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Alibag. It has been tasked with examining all land dealings linked to the case, including allocations allegedly made to Yashwant Biwalkar.

Rohit Pawar Accuses Minister Shirsat of Misusing Position

Rohit Pawar had earlier accused Sanjay Shirsat of misusing his position to facilitate the land allotment, claiming that the scam amounted to Rs 4,500 crore. He had repeatedly demanded an independent investigation and action from the state administration.

Pawar Welcomes Inquiry but Flags Conflict of Interest

Reacting to the formation of the committee, Rohit Pawar posted on social media, “Dera aaye, durust aaye” (Better late than never). However, he also sharply criticised the composition of the committee, alleging a clear conflict of interest.

Pawar pointed out that the officer who issued the government resolution forming the committee — Laxmikant Jadhav — is the same official who had earlier recommended the land allotment to CIDCO. He further stated that the officer appointed as the committee secretary had previously allotted land to Biwalkar.

‘Like Making a Thief the Policeman,’ Says Pawar

Calling the move deeply questionable, Pawar tweeted, “Looking at all this, today’s committee is like making a thief the policeman.” He reiterated the need for an independent probe under the supervision of a retired judge to ensure transparency and fairness in the investigation.

The allegations were made in the month of August, following which the Biwalkar family had denied any role in the alleged illegal allocation of a 15-acre CIDCO plot. Pawar had alleged that the land, allotted under CIDCO’s 12.5 percent scheme, was allegedly diverted to the family during Minister Sanjay Shirsat’s tenure as CIDCO Chairman.

