Mumbai Congress Unveils 10-Point Plan To Fight Pollution Ahead of BMC Elections

Mumbai: The Mumbai Congress on Sunday, November 30, unveiled a comprehensive action plan outlining emergency, medium-term and long-term measures to tackle the city's deteriorating air quality and growing environmental stress. Former Maharashtra minister and Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad unveiled the document at Marine Drive along with other party leaders.

In the 10-point plan titled "Mumbai Congress Mission – Wipe Out Pollution," the party plans to focus on emergency response during severe AQI levels, strengthening citizen health protections, large-scale afforestation, and enhancing accountability in pollution management.

The document stated, "The Congress, once in power, will formally recognise in municipal policy that clean air is the fundamental right of every Mumbaikar. Providing healthy air will be the first and foremost responsibility of the BMC. Within the next five years, Mumbai's air quality index (AQI) will be brought to a safe level of 40-60."

This manifesto comes ahead of the upcoming BMC polls. Elections to the BMC, the richest civic body in the country, are likely to be held in January 2026.

Varsha Gaikwad accuses Mahayuti government of poisoning Mumbai's air

Gaikwad, in a post on X, said that the rising pollution in Mumbai is a result of a contractor and builder-friendly, apathetic government's inaction. Accusing the Mahayuti government of poisoning Mumbai's air, she alleged that the party's greed is threatening people's lives and the city's future.

10-Point Congress Manifesto Plan To Curb Mumbai Pollution

1. According to the plan, the party proposes strict restrictions during high pollution episodes, including night-time construction curbs for AQI 200-300, halting non-essential construction when it crosses 300, and shutting down all dust-generating activities for AQI above 400.

2. The Congress has recommended priority support for vulnerable groups including children, senior citizens, patients and labourers, along with compulsory air purifiers in schools located in high-pollution zones.

3. Outdoor physical activities in schools will be suspended when AQI crosses 200, and the party has proposed the distribution of N95 masks to labourers during severe pollution phases.

4. A significant component of the mission 'Expansion of Green Spaces' where the party emphasised mandatory tree plantations near large construction sites, sustained protection for mangroves and the Aarey forest, and the creation of vertical gardens along metro rail pillars and flyovers.

5. The Congress has also called for stronger accountability and institutional reform, proposing the establishment of a Mumbai Clean Air War Room, a 24/7 monitoring and rapid-response system, and an air quality management department.

6. Creation of the air quality management department with 24*7 monitoring and a rapid response system. The plan also seeks joint inspection teams for enforcement and stricter action against violators.

7. Strict control benchmarks will also be established for all construction and public projects. Additionally, it added that every contruction site must have fogging guns, green nets, wheel-wash systems and anti-dust mechanisms.

8. For long-term structural improvements, the party has proposed mandatory AQI impact assessments for all infrastructure projects, the development of green corridors and breathing zones across Mumbai, and the creation of safe perimeters around major project sites.

9. An upgraded "GRAP-like" graded response system tailored to Mumbai is also part of the framework, with automatic triggers for pollution spikes and immediate implementation of restrictions.

10. Hotels using coal or wood will be required to switch to LPG or electric alternatives. Traditional wood-based cremation sites will also have smoke control mechanisms.

Mumbai Current AQI Level

According to aqi.in, the city's overall AQI is recorded in 'poor' category with an AQI of 149. Mazgaon recorded an AQI of 158, Worli at 151, Deonar reported an AQI of 154, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) logged 153, Navy Nagar Colaba recorded 147, Powai at 144, Borivali East at 156, Malad West at 156, Kandivali East at 154, all reeling under the 'poor' to 'unhealthy' category air.

