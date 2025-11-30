 Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Files Criminal Case Against Illegal Occupiers For Unauthorised Parking On CIDCO Land
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Files Criminal Case Against Illegal Occupiers For Unauthorised Parking On CIDCO Land

Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Files Criminal Case Against Illegal Occupiers For Unauthorised Parking On CIDCO Land

CIDCO land in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, is facing enforcement action following a police complaint regarding illegal occupation and unauthorised vehicle parking. Local residents reported soil dumping on non-development land and a makeshift claim of private property. The action stems from repeated alerts concerning these violations near a residential building in Sector 4.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
CIDCO | File Image

Navi Mumbai’s CIDCO land in Kamothe has become the centre of a strong enforcement action after the local police lodged a criminal complaint against individuals illegally occupying the land and parking vehicles there without permission.

The action comes after repeated complaints from alert residents about unauthorised land occupation and unregulated vehicle parking near a residential building in Sector 4, adjacent to a property under CIDCO’s engineering division. Locals had reported that soil was being dumped on the non-development land and a makeshift plot was being claimed as private property.

About eighteen days before the complaint, police took serious note of the matter and registered a criminal case against the occupiers. A similar incident occurred just three days ago, when two dumpers were parked illegally on another tract of CIDCO land near Sector 5, close to Gokul Corner Society. The agency promptly filed a FIR. An assistant police inspector, named as investigating officer, is overseeing the case.

Authorities described this crackdown as the largest such enforcement in CIDCO’s nearly fifty-year history. As part of the ongoing drive, over one hundred dumpers have already been seized from unauthorised usage. The move is supported by local police and CIDCO’s special patrol units, which remain active around the clock to prevent further encroachments.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Files Criminal Case Against Illegal Occupiers For Unauthorised Parking On CIDCO Land
Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Files Criminal Case Against Illegal Occupiers For Unauthorised Parking On CIDCO Land
Torrent Power Conducts ‘Nourish To Flourish’ Session For Women Employees Under Its Sangini Initiative
Torrent Power Conducts ‘Nourish To Flourish’ Session For Women Employees Under Its Sangini Initiative
RO-KO! Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Virat Kohli Completes His 52nd Century During IND vs SA 1st ODI; Video
RO-KO! Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Virat Kohli Completes His 52nd Century During IND vs SA 1st ODI; Video
Udyogini Yojana: A Big Opportunity For Women Entrepreneurs, Find Out How You Can Get A Loan Up to ₹3 Lakh Without Any Guarantee
Udyogini Yojana: A Big Opportunity For Women Entrepreneurs, Find Out How You Can Get A Loan Up to ₹3 Lakh Without Any Guarantee
Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO’s 4,508-Home ‘First Come, First Served’ Scheme Draws 14,796 Applicants...
article-image

CIDCO officials have emphasised that the campaign aims to reclaim public land and prevent misuse. They have allocated funds to erect fencing around sensitive plots to safeguard them from future occupation.

Residents in Kamothe have welcomed the action, hoping it will restore civic order and end persistent issues of unauthorised parking and illegal land grabs. The police and CIDCO have reiterated their commitment to continue strict vigilance and prompt action against any further violations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Files Criminal Case Against Illegal Occupiers For Unauthorised...

Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Files Criminal Case Against Illegal Occupiers For Unauthorised...

Torrent Power Conducts ‘Nourish To Flourish’ Session For Women Employees Under Its Sangini...

Torrent Power Conducts ‘Nourish To Flourish’ Session For Women Employees Under Its Sangini...

Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Groping Social Media Influencer Near Radisson Hotel In...

Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Groping Social Media Influencer Near Radisson Hotel In...

Thane Municipal Corporation Offers 100% Waiver On Penalty And Interest For Overdue Water Bills

Thane Municipal Corporation Offers 100% Waiver On Penalty And Interest For Overdue Water Bills

Central Railway Cracks Down On Fake Ticket Racket; FIR Registered Against Three Passengers

Central Railway Cracks Down On Fake Ticket Racket; FIR Registered Against Three Passengers