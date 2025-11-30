Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Files Criminal Case Against Illegal Occupiers For Unauthorised Parking On CIDCO Land

CIDCO | File Image

Navi Mumbai’s CIDCO land in Kamothe has become the centre of a strong enforcement action after the local police lodged a criminal complaint against individuals illegally occupying the land and parking vehicles there without permission.

The action comes after repeated complaints from alert residents about unauthorised land occupation and unregulated vehicle parking near a residential building in Sector 4, adjacent to a property under CIDCO’s engineering division. Locals had reported that soil was being dumped on the non-development land and a makeshift plot was being claimed as private property.

About eighteen days before the complaint, police took serious note of the matter and registered a criminal case against the occupiers. A similar incident occurred just three days ago, when two dumpers were parked illegally on another tract of CIDCO land near Sector 5, close to Gokul Corner Society. The agency promptly filed a FIR. An assistant police inspector, named as investigating officer, is overseeing the case.

Authorities described this crackdown as the largest such enforcement in CIDCO’s nearly fifty-year history. As part of the ongoing drive, over one hundred dumpers have already been seized from unauthorised usage. The move is supported by local police and CIDCO’s special patrol units, which remain active around the clock to prevent further encroachments.

CIDCO officials have emphasised that the campaign aims to reclaim public land and prevent misuse. They have allocated funds to erect fencing around sensitive plots to safeguard them from future occupation.

Residents in Kamothe have welcomed the action, hoping it will restore civic order and end persistent issues of unauthorised parking and illegal land grabs. The police and CIDCO have reiterated their commitment to continue strict vigilance and prompt action against any further violations.