Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO’s 4,508-Home ‘First Come, First Served’ Scheme Draws 14,796 Applicants In 1 Week

CIDCO’s newly launched FCFS housing scheme draws strong public response across Navi Mumbai nodes | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 29: The CIDCO's scheme of 4,508 tenements under the ‘First Come, First Served’ model has in a week received an overwhelming response, with 14,796 applicants initiating online registration and submitting documents, said CIDCO on Saturday. The registration process remains open until 21 December, allowing more citizens to participate.

CIDCO’s First FCFS Housing Scheme Draws Homebuyer Confidence

This is CIDCO’s first housing scheme launched on a first-come, first-served basis, and officials said the strong public response indicates growing confidence among homebuyers. CIDCO expects many more applicants to join in the coming days as the scheme offers an opportunity for citizens to fulfil their aspiration of owning a home.

नवी मुंबईत स्वतःच्या घराचं स्वप्न आता होणार साकार! 🏡

सिडकोकडून ४५०८ रेडी-टू-मूव्ह घरे EWS व LIG वर्गासाठी.

उत्कृष्ट लोकेशन्स:

📍 तळोजा • द्रोणागिरी • कळंबोली • खारघर • घणसोली

प्रथम येणाऱ्यास प्रथम प्राधान्य!

नोंदणी करा: https://t.co/KWgInGGenA



Your own home in Navi Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/7hHbiFfuKP — CIDCO Ltd (@CIDCO_Ltd) November 29, 2025

Document Scrutiny to Begin; Home Selection From 28 December

CIDCO will now scrutinise all submitted documents, following which eligible applicants will receive final registration. From 28 December 2025, those found eligible will be able to select their preferred home online.

CIDCO Says Scheme Will Help Citizens Realise Housing Aspirations

Public Relations Officer Priya Ratambe said CIDCO is confident that the scheme will help many citizens realise their dream of owning a rightful home in the New Year.

Scheme Covers EWS and LIG Across Multiple Nodes

The scheme includes 1,115 homes for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) under PMAY and 3,393 homes for the Low-Income Group (LIG) spread across Taloja, Dronagiri, Ghansoli, Kharghar, and Kalamboli. Eligible EWS beneficiaries can also avail a subsidy of Rs 2.5 lakh under the PMAY.

Also Watch:

Ready Possession Homes With Strong Connectivity

According to CIDCO, all units are fully constructed, equipped with essential amenities, and strategically located near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport with strong connectivity via suburban rail, metro, and highways. Once an applicant completes document verification and makes the full payment, immediate possession of the tenement will be granted.

