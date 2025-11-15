Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Conduct Fresh Reservation Draw For Civic Elections On November 17

Panvel civic body to conduct revised reservation draw for 2025 elections | Amit Srivastava

Pnavel, November 15: The Panvel Municipal Corporation has announced a revised reservation draw for the upcoming 2025 civic elections, following fresh directives from the State Election Commission. The revised draw now including 14 wards for the Backward Class of Citizens (Women) category—will be held on November 17 at 11 am at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium.

State Election Commission Directs Fresh Draw for BCC (Women) Category

Earlier, on November 11, the Corporation had conducted the reservation draw for Scheduled Castes (Women), Scheduled Tribes (Women), Backward Class of Citizens, Backward Class of Citizens (Women), and General (Women) categories.

"However, the State Election Commission instructed the civic body to redo the draw for the Backward Class of Citizens (Women) category by incorporating 14 specific wards—Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 13, 14, 16, 19 and 20. Six seats for women from the BCC category will now be determined as per rules notified by the State Government on May 20, 2025. The allocation of General (Women) seats will also be done afresh as per the norms," informed an official.

Revised Draw to Finalise BCC (Women) and General (Women) Seats

The Corporation has confirmed that the draw on November 17 will finalise the reserved seats for BCC (Women) and General (Women).

Citizens Can Submit Objections Between November 19 and 25

Following the publication of the revised draft reservation list, citizens can submit objections and suggestions from November 19 to November 25.

Objections to Be Filed at Panvel Municipal Headquarters

For filing objections, residents must submit written applications at the Panvel Municipal Corporation headquarters, at the Citizen Facilitation Centre, the civic body said.

