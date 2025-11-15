Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Penalise 1,575 Auto-Rickshaw Drivers In 3-Day Crackdown On Violations

Navi Mumbai Traffic Police penalise over 1,500 rickshaw drivers during special enforcement drive | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In a major crackdown on traffic violations, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has penalised 1,575 auto-rickshaw drivers for irresponsible driving and breaching traffic rules during a special enforcement drive conducted on November 3, 4 and 7.

Drive Launched After Passenger Complaints

According to officials, the action followed multiple complaints from passengers about rash driving, refusal of fares, and non-compliance with basic regulations.

Despite earlier meetings with rickshaw unions and driver-owners urging them to adhere to traffic norms, violations continued, prompting a dedicated operation across all 16 traffic units of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

1,575 Drivers Booked for Multiple Offences

During the drive, police booked drivers for offences such as fare refusal (657 cases), carrying excess passengers (547), not wearing the prescribed uniform (174), not displaying badge (4), obstructing traffic (11), not carrying a valid licence or permit (3), carrying front-seat passengers (17), and other violations (162).

DCP Warns of Continued Strict Action

“Strict action will continue against unruly rickshaw drivers. We urge all drivers and owners to follow traffic rules and help maintain smooth movement of traffic,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade.

Also Watch:

Regular Operations Planned to Improve Commuter Safety

The traffic department has stated that similar operations will be carried out regularly to curb indiscipline and improve commuter safety.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/