FPJ–Navshakti Webinar On World Diabetes Day 2025 Highlights Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy And Diet For Diabetes Reversal

Mumbai: A free online awareness webinar on the theme “Diabetes Reversal through Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy & Diet”, jointly hosted by The Free Press Journal and Navshakti, saw active participation from around 70 attendees and reached thousands more online on World Diabetes Day (November 14).

The initiative aimed to promote holistic health and align with national movements such as the Fit India Movement and Diabetes-Free India envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yoga Guru Ravi Dixit and Medical Experts Lead the Session

The session featured Veteran Yoga Guru Ravi Dixit, Director of Yogic Gurukul, along with leading medical experts who guided participants on natural and sustainable approaches to diabetes reversal.

Guru Dixit explained how a disciplined lifestyle combining Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy, and balanced diet can help in managing and reversing diabetes.

Early Signs of Insulin Resistance Explained

During the webinar, Dr. Pravin Ghadigaonkar, Head Medical Officer at Madhavbaug, outlined how insulin resistance begins in the body and stressed the importance of recognising early warning signs to prevent progression to diabetes.

“Abdominal fat accumulation, sugar cravings, post-meal fatigue, lipid imbalance, and elevated HbA1c are indicators that point towards diabetic or pre-diabetic conditions,” he noted.

He added that working on the root cause through panchakarma detox, Ayurvedic nutrition, yoga, meditation, and proper stress and sleep management can significantly help reverse diabetes.

Yoga Asanas Demonstrated for Diabetes Management

Yoga Guru Dixit also demonstrated several yoga asanas beneficial for diabetes management and encouraged daily practice of Vajrasana, Pawanmuktasana, Kati Chakrasana, Kapalbhati, and others to improve metabolism, enhance digestion, and reduce stress—key factors in controlling blood sugar.

Mitahara: The Yogic Principle of Mindful Eating

He further emphasised the concept of Mitahara, a yogic principle of mindful eating that recommends consuming 50% solid food, 25% liquids, and keeping 25% of the stomach empty, aiding digestion and overall well-being.

Webinar Concludes With Call for Long-Term Lifestyle Changes

The webinar concluded with an appeal for consistent lifestyle changes, highlighting that holistic practices, when followed regularly, can support long-term diabetes reversal and improved quality of life.

