Mumbai News: BMC Flags Dust-Control Lapses, Warns Metro Line 7 Contractor Of Possible Stop-Work Action

Mumbai: The BMC has directed J. Kumar, the contractor managing Metro Line 7 construction in Andheri, to strictly comply with mandatory dust-mitigation measures at the sites. Officials warned that failure to implement the required corrective actions within the stipulated timeframe may lead to stop-work orders.

Metro Line 7A Stretch Under Expansion

The Dahisar–Gundavali stretch of Metro Line 7A, extending from Gundavali to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, is currently under expansion. Of the 3.4 km stretch, 0.94 km is elevated, while the remaining 2.503 km runs underground. A recent site visit was conducted by a BMC official from K East Ward to review the ongoing construction work.

HC-Mandated AQI Sensors Missing at Site: BMC

According to a High Court directive, all ongoing construction projects in Mumbai are required to install sensor-based air quality monitors. These devices must display real-time data on pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10 on LED screens at the site.

However, the BMC’s inspection found that no air quality monitoring system had been installed at the site, the letter to the contractor stated. A copy of the letter is with FPJ.

Authorities Order Stronger Dust-Control Measures

To strengthen dust-control measures, authorities have recommended increasing sprinkling frequency, fully covering all excavation and construction debris, and ensuring thorough cleaning of all vehicles with proper documentation.

Additionally, tire-washing facilities must be installed and used at all site entry and exit points to prevent dust from spreading beyond the construction area.

