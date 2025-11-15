Mumbai’s AQI Deteriorates To 168 As BMC Deploys Climate Change Officials In Ward-Level Squads To Enforce 28-Point Pollution Norms

BMC deploys upgraded ward-level squads with climate officials to enforce pollution-control norms at construction sites | Representational Image

Mumbai: To combat air pollution, civic authorities have reactivated special squads across all 24 administrative wards for daily inspections of construction sites. This time, however, an official from the Climate Change (CC) Department in each ward will accompany the squad to verify compliance.

Each squad will now include two ward engineers, assistant engineers (Building and Factory), a Climate Change Department official, and a police officer to ensure compliance.

AQI Worsens After Monsoon Due to Construction and Traffic

Mumbai’s post-monsoon air quality has worsened, with the AQI reaching 168 on Friday evening due to construction activity and heavy traffic. The BMC has mandated strict adherence to its 28-point pollution-control guidelines, including sensor-based monitoring at construction sites, and directed assistant municipal commissioners to activate five-member ward-level air pollution mitigation squads, each led by a senior ward officer and equipped with vehicles fitted with Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring Systems (VTMS).

Climate Change Department Official Added to Squads

"The action is being taken by the BMC’s environment department, but so far there has been no representation from the department. This year, an environment department official will be included in the squads to verify compliance. These ward-wise squads will carry out daily inspections of major construction and demolition sites to ensure adherence to the 28-point air pollution mitigation guidelines,” said a senior civic official.

Strict Pollution-Control Norms for Construction Sites

Under the guidelines, all construction and infrastructure sites must erect metal sheets around their perimeters, cover buildings under construction with green cloth, jute sheets, or tarpaulin, and ensure continuous water spraying during demolition.

They are also required to install sensor-based air quality monitors and CCTV cameras. Sites failing to comply may face notices, sealing, or suspension of work until the necessary measures are fully implemented.

