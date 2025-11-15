 Mumbai’s AQI Deteriorates To 168 As BMC Deploys Climate Change Officials In Ward-Level Squads To Enforce 28-Point Pollution Norms
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai’s AQI Deteriorates To 168 As BMC Deploys Climate Change Officials In Ward-Level Squads To Enforce 28-Point Pollution Norms

Mumbai’s AQI Deteriorates To 168 As BMC Deploys Climate Change Officials In Ward-Level Squads To Enforce 28-Point Pollution Norms

To combat air pollution, civic authorities have reactivated special squads across all 24 administrative wards for daily inspections of construction sites. This time, however, an official from the Climate Change (CC) Department in each ward will accompany the squad to verify compliance.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 04:17 AM IST
article-image
BMC deploys upgraded ward-level squads with climate officials to enforce pollution-control norms at construction sites | Representational Image

Mumbai: To combat air pollution, civic authorities have reactivated special squads across all 24 administrative wards for daily inspections of construction sites. This time, however, an official from the Climate Change (CC) Department in each ward will accompany the squad to verify compliance.

Each squad will now include two ward engineers, assistant engineers (Building and Factory), a Climate Change Department official, and a police officer to ensure compliance.

AQI Worsens After Monsoon Due to Construction and Traffic

Mumbai’s post-monsoon air quality has worsened, with the AQI reaching 168 on Friday evening due to construction activity and heavy traffic. The BMC has mandated strict adherence to its 28-point pollution-control guidelines, including sensor-based monitoring at construction sites, and directed assistant municipal commissioners to activate five-member ward-level air pollution mitigation squads, each led by a senior ward officer and equipped with vehicles fitted with Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring Systems (VTMS).

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Road Repair Drive With Inspections And War-Footing Works Across All 4 Zones
Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Road Repair Drive With Inspections And War-Footing Works Across All 4 Zones
Panvel Sees Massive Turnout As Over 1,100 Students Join ‘Sardar @150 Unity March’ Celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Legacy
Panvel Sees Massive Turnout As Over 1,100 Students Join ‘Sardar @150 Unity March’ Celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Legacy
Bihar Election Results 2025: Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra Fails To Make Any Impact On Voters
Bihar Election Results 2025: Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra Fails To Make Any Impact On Voters
'Will Continue Our Fight Against Forces Weakening Democracy': Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Congress Workers Not To Lose Hope
'Will Continue Our Fight Against Forces Weakening Democracy': Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Congress Workers Not To Lose Hope

Climate Change Department Official Added to Squads

"The action is being taken by the BMC’s environment department, but so far there has been no representation from the department. This year, an environment department official will be included in the squads to verify compliance. These ward-wise squads will carry out daily inspections of major construction and demolition sites to ensure adherence to the 28-point air pollution mitigation guidelines,” said a senior civic official.

Strict Pollution-Control Norms for Construction Sites

Under the guidelines, all construction and infrastructure sites must erect metal sheets around their perimeters, cover buildings under construction with green cloth, jute sheets, or tarpaulin, and ensure continuous water spraying during demolition.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: Pre-Diabetes Cases Rise To 15.6 Per Cent, BMC Intensifies Salt-Sugar Campaign And...
article-image

They are also required to install sensor-based air quality monitors and CCTV cameras. Sites failing to comply may face notices, sealing, or suspension of work until the necessary measures are fully implemented.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai’s AQI Deteriorates To 168 As BMC Deploys Climate Change Officials In Ward-Level Squads To...

Mumbai’s AQI Deteriorates To 168 As BMC Deploys Climate Change Officials In Ward-Level Squads To...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Road Repair Drive With Inspections And War-Footing Works...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Road Repair Drive With Inspections And War-Footing Works...

Panvel Sees Massive Turnout As Over 1,100 Students Join ‘Sardar @150 Unity March’ Celebrating...

Panvel Sees Massive Turnout As Over 1,100 Students Join ‘Sardar @150 Unity March’ Celebrating...

'Not A Mere Accident': Thane Court Says Mumbra Train Tragedy Result Of Railway Engineers’ 'Knowing...

'Not A Mere Accident': Thane Court Says Mumbra Train Tragedy Result Of Railway Engineers’ 'Knowing...

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas To Hold Two-Day Event In Mumbai To Rally Support For Mathura Temple...

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas To Hold Two-Day Event In Mumbai To Rally Support For Mathura Temple...