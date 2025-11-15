 Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 4 Armed Men In Sewree, Seizes Pistols And Cartridges; Probe On Links To Illegal Arms Trade
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 4 Armed Men In Sewree, Seizes Pistols And Cartridges; Probe On Links To Illegal Arms Trade

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 05:13 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai crime branch arrests four armed men in Sewree, recovers pistols and live cartridges | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a swift operation based on specific intelligence, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) has arrested four armed men from the Sewree area.

Police Officials confirmed that the team recovered four country-made pistols along with 18 live cartridges from the suspects. The accused identified as Bhaiu Khare (36) Dashrath Baroliya (30), Sultan Baroliya (26), Dharmendra Bhati (35) ans Gaurav Devda (27).

Accused Travelled From Jharkhand; Intent Under Probe

According to a Crime Branch officer, the action was initiated after receiving credible information about suspicious men arriving in the city. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had travelled to Mumbai from Jharkhand, though the exact purpose of their visit is still being probed.

Suspects Have Prior Criminal Records; Weapons Likely for Sale

Police said the men are originally residents of Madhya Pradesh and Indore, and that three of them have prior criminal records. Initial findings suggest they had entered the city to sell weapons, but the intended buyers are yet to be identified.

The Anti-Extortion Cell has taken over the investigation to determine to whom the arms were meant to be supplied and whether the group had any links to organised crime. The operation was conducted near Wadala–Sewri Char Rasta on the main road. Further investigation is underway.

