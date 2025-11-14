Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested For Stealing Phone Fixed To Autorickshaw Steering In Goregaon; One Accused Has 22 Past Cases

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Bangur Nagar Police have arrested two men from Mumbai's Goregaon West for stealing a mobile phone that an autorickshaw driver had strapped to his steering wheel for navigation. The accused, Sohail Khan (26) and Sandeep Mohite (36), both residents of the Bhagat Singh Nagar slum, were taken into custody after the midnight theft on November 11. Police said both men are currently unemployed.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on Link Road near the slum colony. According to a Times of India report, the complainant, 44-year-old rickshaw driver Manoj Sav, was seated in his vehicle waiting for passengers when the duo swiftly snatched his phone, worth Rs 6,000. The device had been secured to the steering using a rubber band. Sav realised the theft only later and later lodged a complaint at Bangur Nagar Police Station.

During the investigation, police first traced and arrested Sohail Khan. His interrogation led officers to the second accused, Mohite. Based on their statements, police recovered two stolen mobile phones worth Rs 11,000, indicating that the men had likely committed multiple thefts in the area.

Further checks revealed an extensive criminal history for Mohite. Police records showed he has 22 previous cases registered across Bangur Nagar, Goregaon and Kasturba Marg police stations. Due to his repeated involvement in theft and related offences, Mohite had previously been externed from city limits by DCP Sandeep Jadhav. Khan, too, has two prior cases registered against him at Goregaon and Bangur Nagar.

Police officials said the arrests have helped crack multiple theft incidents reported recently and added that further investigation is underway to determine whether the duo were involved in additional crimes.

